Eric Reid Fined $10,026 for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Zach Ertz

The NFL fined Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid $10,026 for unnecessary roughness committed against Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz during his team's 21-17 Week 7 win.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ertz was not fined for trying to retaliate.

The scene unfolded in the first quarter when Reid broke through and tackled quarterback Carson Wentz after a handoff.

Ertz took exception to Reid's hit and charged after the safety before he was tossed to the ground. Both players were assessed offsetting personal fouls.

Reid was also involved in a heated moment pregame when he confronted Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins about his leadership in the Players Coalition.

Reid later called Jenkins a "sellout" and "neocolonialist" during a postgame meeting with reporters.