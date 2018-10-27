NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Eagles' Potential Plans, Landon Collins, More

Elsa/Getty Images

There once was a time when the NFL trade deadline came and went with little fanfare. Teams simply didn't make significant deals in the middle of the season with any sort of regularity. Over the past few years, though, the trade activity has fallen more in line with the likes of the NBA and MLB.

In 2017, we saw Jimmy Garoppolo, Duane Brown, Jay Ajayi and Kelvin Benjamin moved before the deadline. This year, we've already seen Josh Gordon, Amari Cooper, Eli Apple and Carlos Hyde sent to new homes.

Well, the minutes are ticking down to the 2018 deadline, which is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. We're almost certain to see another big deal or two before then, though teams have been understandably tight-lipped on the eve of Sunday's slate of games.

Eagles Appear Likely to Buy

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champs. At 3-4, however, Philadelphia is struggling to stay afloat in a mediocre NFC East.

This could precipitate a move to improve the roster before the trade deadline.

"They're motivated," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora recently told 94WIP's Marks & Reese Show. "They know where their holes are. They're always among the most proactive organizations in the league. They have forward-thinking evaluators and decision-makers, and they have an owner who is willing to spend."

According to La Canfora, the Eagles had previously shown interest in acquiring Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson:

However, it's looking like Peterson is set to stay in Arizona for the time being. At least, this is the impression the cornerback gave in a recent statement.

Peterson's unavailability doesn't mean the Eagles aren't still looking to upgrade their roster in one way or another.

"It's something that definitely we'll take a look at," head coach Doug Pederson said, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "We're constantly looking to add value, add talent if we can."

Per La Canfora, the Eagles are one of the teams that have shown an interest in New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley:

Considering the Giants and Raiders have both been sellers leading up to the trade deadline, acquiring either player seems reasonable.

Jenkins Doesn't Want to Follow Apple; Collins Unlikely To

The Giants already moved cornerback and former first-round pick Eli Apple. It would financially make sense to move Jenkins as well, as he carries a cap hit of $10 million and has $20 million guaranteed remaining on his contract.

But Jenkins seemingly wants to stay, per Dan Martin of the New York Post: "No. Never. I want to be here. I'm happy I'm here."

However, that doesn't mean the Giants have to keep him. With quarterback Eli Manning in the twilight of his career, the Giants are headed toward a full-on rebuild. Moving Jenkins would free up valuable cap space that could be used elsewhere.

Seeing the Giants part with two-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins feels far less likely. He is one of New York's better defenders, and he's still playing on his rookie deal.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, the Giants aren't listening to offers for the former Alabama star.

"Teams are at least poking around to the Giants, like, hey, are you moving this guy? It sounds like they are not interested in trading him, so we're not going to see him moved," Miller said on the Stick to Football podcast.

Parker's Value on the Rise

Philadelphia hasn't only been interested in adding defensive help. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Eagles have shown interest in Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker:

Parker recently had his agent sound off on Dolphins head coach Adam Gase for not playing the wideout.

He got plenty of action against the Houston Texans on Thursday night thanks to injuries suffered by Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills and responded with six receptions and 134 yards. That makes for a great final impression for teams like the Eagles that could be interested in him at the deadline. It also gives Miami a bit more leverage.

Because of the injuries at receiver, the Dolphins aren't going to let Parker go on the cheap, per Salguero:

Even if the Dolphins aren't interested in making Parker a long-term part of the future—he only has the not-yet-guaranteed fifth-year option remaining on his rookie deal—we're not likely to see Parker on the move unless a team offers significant compensation in return.