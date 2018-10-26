Injured Quincy Enunwa Out for Jets vs. Bears, Robby Anderson Listed as Doubtful

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears because of an ankle injury.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY provided the update Friday and noted fellow wideout Robby Anderson is also doubtful for the contest with his own ankle injury.

Enunwa started the season hot with 21 receptions over his first four games, but things slowed considerably when he went without a reception in Week 5 and then left a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a high ankle sprain.

On the whole, Enunwa has posted 22 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown as one of quarterback Sam Darnold's preferred targets. Anderson has 17 grabs for a team-high 314 yards and three scores in 2018.

The Jets don't have another slot receiver of Enunwa's caliber, but Jermaine Kearse is a seasoned replacement who can keep the chains moving. Charone Peake, Andre Roberts and newly signing Rishard Matthews could also see more action with two key targets on the mend.