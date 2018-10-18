Report: Chargers Won't Be Able to Get out of New LA Stadium Lease Until 2040

David Richard/Associated Press

The Chargers are not leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Chargers are locked into a 20-year lease at the stadium they'll share with the Los Angeles Rams. The Inglewood stadium is being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The stadium is due to open in 2020. That means the earliest the Chargers could move again is in 2040, and the franchise holds two more 10-year options after that initial term.

The Chargers' first two years in Los Angeles have not gone as expected. Their current stadium, the StubHub Center, holds under 30,000 fans. The team's opener last year failed to sell out. It's been a shaky transition, especially given the franchise's ties to the San Diego area—a city that bemoaned the Chargers' departure.

By contrast, the Rams are currently the only undefeated team in football and have acclimated far better to their new digs. Todd Gurley and Jared Goff have given them young franchise faces to build around, and the Rams have gone all-in on cornering the market by adding stars in free agency.

Florio reported the Chargers have no plans to make another move, nor any desire. He described the move to L.A. as more of a "long-term" play, aimed at maximizing the Chargers franchise value.

It's just one that's going to take more time to work out than anyone thought.