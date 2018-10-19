NBA Live 19 Introduces Quavo, Migos and New Features

EA Sports

Quavo and the rest of Migos are coming to a gaming console near you.

On Friday, EA Sports announced the introduction of a new feature for NBA Live 19 called Creator Challenge, which allows players to battle celebrities on the virtual court.

The update, which is free on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, introduces Quavo as a virtual character gamers can acquired if they win a challenge of their choice against the rapper.

Later updates will present gamers with similar challenges for fellow Migos members Offset and Takeoff. If players defeat the remaining members of Migos, they'll have the ability to squad up with all three icons.

Quavo, of course, took home 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP honors by dropping 19 points in Los Angeles and figures to tout a skill set gamers will want to get their hands on.

Friday's update also introduced a new feature called Livestrike, which gives players the opportunity to acquire exclusive limited-edition apparel from A Bathing Ape (BAPE) and Mitchell & Ness.

The fresh threads can be parlayed into upgraded on-court styles through Live Event challenges.