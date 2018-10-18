NFL TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 7

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Two matchups featuring great offenses versus great defenses, a game between two top AFC teams and a return trip to London highlight the Week 7 NFL schedule.

Below you can find the coverage map for this week (via 506 Sports) alongside the days, times, television and live-stream information for each game. A few notes for all contests are provided as well.

Coverage Map (Via 506 Sports)

NFL Schedule Times, Days, Live-Stream Information and Notes

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Day and Time: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, NFL Network and Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos edge-rusher Von Miller told the media on Tuesday that his team was "going to kick [the Arizona Cardinals'] ass." That's a bold statement considering Denver has lost its last four games, although, in fairness, the combined record of the teams they have faced in that span is 18-6. However, the 1-5 Cardinals have struggled all season as well, so perhaps Miller's prediction may ring true.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Wembley Stadium, London

Day and Time: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers will kick off Sunday's festivities in London as they battle in the second contest of the NFL's 2018 London Games. The Titans have dropped two straight and haven't scored a touchdown since Week 4, while the Bolts are riding the high of a three-game winning streak. L.A. has found success without stout edge-rusher Joey Bosa, who has missed all season with a foot injury but could be back after this game.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are tied at 3-3 atop the AFC South, so this divisional matchup brings added important as the winner will hold a share of first place at worst heading into Week 8. Houston has won three straight after dropping its first three, while the Jaguars have allowed 70 combined points in two straight losses.

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

The battle between the New England Patriots offense and the Chicago Bears defense is must-see television for pro football fans Sunday. The Pats have scored 119 points in their past three games, while Chicago is fourth in fewest points allowed. Will the Bears pass rush (led by edge-rusher Khalil Mack) get to quarterback Tom Brady, or will the New England offensive line hold on long enough to keep the team rolling?

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is out with an elbow injury, and veteran Derek Anderson will take his place. He may only need to manufacture a couple of scoring drives to win this game if the Bills defense stays red hot, as Buffalo has allowed just 50 points in their past four-and-a-half games. However, the Colts will likely welcome back No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who practiced in full Wednesday after missing the two previous outings with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith as the team has allowed the league's most points per game through six weeks. Whether a change in leadership has any effect is up for debate, but we'll start finding out answers Sunday as the Bucs welcome the Cleveland Browns into town. Cleveland is coming off an ugly 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

The Carolina Panthers finish their three-game swing against NFC East foes with a road date against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Carolina returned linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen last Sunday after a suspension and injury, respectively, although the Panthers lost to the Washington Redskins, 23-17. The 3-3 Eagles crushed the New York Giants, 34-13 in their last outing and will look to continue their momentum here.

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen are the players to watch here. Darnold has fared well after being handed the keys to the franchise as a 21-year-old rookie, leading his team to a 3-3 record and most recently completing 80 percent of his passes in a 42-34 win over the Colts. Thielen has amassed 100 receiving yards or more in each of his last six games.

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Day and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

The Miami Dolphins will start backup Brock Osweiler again as regular starter Ryan Tannehill recovers from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss last Sunday's game. Osweiler did well in Tannehill's absence as he completed 28-of-44 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime win over the Bears. He now faces a Detroit Lions team that has won two of its past three (wins over the Patriots and Green Bay Packers).

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Like the Patriots vs. Bears game above, this matchup features an excellent battle between a high-scoring offense and a ferocious defense. The New Orleans Saints have scored the most points per game in the league, while the Ravens have allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL. Something has to give in a matchup between two four-win teams that look destined for the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

The Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's lone undefeated team at 6-0, but they may face a tough test against a San Francisco 49ers team that isn't throwing in the towel after losing numerous key players to significant injuries. The 1-5 49ers nearly picked off the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field before losing 33-30. Still, L.A. looks like the league's most well-rounded team and should hold serve in this NFC West matchup.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Day and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Both teams are coming off strong victories, with the Dallas Cowboys crushing the Jaguars, 40-7 and the Washington Redskins beating the Panthers, 23-17. A 'Skins win means they maintain their first-place standing in the NFC East, while the Cowboys will be in a first-place tie at worst with a victory. The key is whether Dallas gets the ground game going against a young and tough Washington defensive line. If the Cowboys do so, they are hard to bet against, even on the road.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Day and Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBC Sports app

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs square off in the game that features the teams with the best combined record (9-3). The four-win Bengals will tie the five-win Chiefs atop the AFC with a victory Sunday, while Kansas City will maintain its breathing room over a group of five 4-2 AFC teams if they come out on top. Of note, this is the Chiefs' second straight Sunday Night Football game after they lost to the Pats, 43-40.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

Day and Time: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN

The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons are both scuffling through disappointing seasons. The 1-5 Giants have had troubles in all three phases, while the 2-4 Falcons have lost two safeties (Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal) and a running back (Devonta Freeman) to season-ending injuries, a linebacker (Deion Jones) for at least half the season and a defensive tackle (Grady Jarrett) for two games. Atlanta still looks to have the edge given that the team is at home and has one of the game's best wide receivers in Julio Jones.