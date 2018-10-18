Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens have both been powerful teams to this point in an NFL season that will soon reach the halfway point.

The Saints dropped their opening game at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it looked like panic would overtake the Crescent City because the Bucs ran roughshod over the New Orleans defense.

It didn't get much better in Week 2 as the Saints needed to rally for 18 fourth-quarter points to get by the then-winless Cleveland Browns by a 21-18 margin

However, since then, Drew Brees has the Saints playing razor-sharp football. The future Hall of Famer has completed 77.9 percent of his passes and has a remarkable 11-0 TD-interception ratio. While the defense has had some problems, it has played somewhat better in recent weeks, and the Saints rank 18th in yards allowed.

The Saints have not lost since the opener, and they are in first place in the NFC South with a 4-1 record.

The Ravens have also been playing winning football as John Harbaugh has seen his team win four of its first six games, and it is tied for first place in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A year ago, Ravens fans were fed up with quarterback Joe Flacco's mediocre play, but he has rebounded nicely this season with 1,788 passing yards and a 9-4 TD-interception ratio. While those numbers are not in the class of Brees, they are good enough because the Baltimore defense ranks first in fewest yards allowed.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith may not be a household name, but he has a team-high 5.5 sacks and pairs well with veteran Terrell Suggs and his 4.5 sacks. Cornerback Brandon Carr is getting the job done as a cover man with eight passes defensed and an interception.

Harbaugh can always count on his special teams, and stellar PK Justin Tucker has made 12 of 14 FG attempts, including all three from 50 yards and beyond.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites at home according to OddsShark, and the play here is on the home team doing enough damage with its defense to win the game and get the cover.

Week 7 Odds and Picks

Denver Broncos (-1.5, 42 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: Denver 24, Arizona 21

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45.5 O/U) at Wembley Stadium in London: LAC 30, TEN 17

New England Patriots (-3 49.5O/U) at Chicago Bears: NE 28, CHI 21

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 50 O/U): CLE 34, TB 30

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 45.5 O/U): CAR 24, PHI 21

Minnesota Vikings (-3, 46.5 O/U) at New York Jets: NYJ 28, MIN 27

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (No Line): DET 28, MIA 20

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 43 O/U): IND 26, BUF 17

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 42 O/U): HOU 22, JAX 17

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 50 O/U): BAL 30, NO 24

Dallas Cowboys (-1.5, 41.5 O/U) at Washington Redskins: WAS 24, DAL 23

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 52 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers: LAR 31, SF 27

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58 O/U): KC 34, CIN 20

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 54,5 O/U): NYG 28, ATL 27

All point spreads and totals provided by OddsShark

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (London)

The Chargers started slowly this season, but Philip Rivers and his teammates may be ready to start dominating opponents.

The Chargers have won three games in a row after losing two of their first three, and while they are still a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs, there is a sense that the offense is capable of overpowering most of its opponents

Philip Rivers has had to carry the Chargers in the past, and while he has put up prolific numbers throughout his career, he has been done in by mistakes at key moments.

This year, it may be a different story, as running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have been explosive through the first six games. Gordon has rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns, while Ekeler has gained 263 yards and is averaging an eye-catching 6.4 yards per carry.

Both running backs are outstanding receivers, Ekeler has caught 14 of 17 passes and has taken three of those passes into the end zone. Gordon has caught 30 passes for 279 yards and also has three touchdowns.

In addition to that duo, the Chargers have excellent receivers in Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams.

While the Chargers are starting to score in bunches, the Titans are struggling to move the ball and put points on the board. The Titans were blanked by the Ravens in Week 6, and they were beaten the week before by the Buffalo Bills.

Much has been expected from Marcus Mariota, but he has thrown for just 793 yards in five games and has a 2-4 TD interception ratio.

If the Chargers can get off to an early lead, the Titans just don't have the weapons to catch up. Los Angeles should be able to do just that. Look for the Chargers to win and cover as 6.5-point favorites.

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

This may not be the game of the week as far as excitement is concerned, but it just may turn out to be a pleasurable game for under bettors.

The total in this game is 42 points, and the game features two of the most aggressive defenses in the game.

The belief here is that Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be intimidated by Jacksonville's pass rush, but he will have a hard time making big plays as he gets chased by Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.

On the other hand, Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles is struggling badly right now. He is averaging 267.7 yards per game, but his 9-8 TD-interception ratio is troubling.

The Texans should be able to hold the Jacksonvillle offense in check, and the Texans should do just enough to get the road win.

However these two teams will not approach the 42-point total, and this game will be a victory for under players.

Prop bets

Oddschecker regularly offers a bet on which player will be the first to score a touchdown in a game.

This is usually the focus on the NFL's Thursday night game, and this week's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals features that option.

Arizona running back David Johnson is a solid 5-1 favorite to score the opening touchdown, and he is the Cardinals' best defensive player. However, the Broncos know that the Cardinals have to establish Johnson, and they will go all out to keep him from having a big game and getting into the end zone.

Denver wideout Emmanuel Sanders is also an excellent option at odds of 8-1.

However, our choice is veteran Cardinal receiver Larry Fitzgerald. This is a nationally televised game, and rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will get the action started by getting the ball to Fitzgerald, who will make a spectacular catch in the corner of the end zone over the top of the defender for the game's first score.