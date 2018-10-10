'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 6 Featuring Tarik Cohen

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Buccaneers 48-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
B/R

The sixth episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.

Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen this week.

  1. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  2. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  3. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  4. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  5. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  6. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  7. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  8. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  9. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  10. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  11. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  12. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  13. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  14. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  15. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  16. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  17. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  18. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  19. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  20. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

Right Arrow Icon

Catch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Related

    Week 6 Fantasy Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 6 Fantasy Big Board

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tomlin Fined $25K for Ripping Refs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tomlin Fined $25K for Ripping Refs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts OL Played with Broken Spine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts OL Played with Broken Spine

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Does Jason Garrett Still Have a Job?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Does Jason Garrett Still Have a Job?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report