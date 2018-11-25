Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Marlon Mack's Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Nyheim Hines #42 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

A frustrating season for Indianapolis Colts running backs got worse on Sunday when Marlon Mack left the field after suffering a concussion against the Miami Dolphins.

Andrew Walker of the team's official site reported the running back was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Mack found his groove after missing four of the first five games with foot and hamstring injuries. He had 347 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in three games from Week 6 to Week 8. His prolonged absence led to rookies Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines receiving valuable experience earlier this season. 

If the starter is forced to miss more time, the young players will have to fill the void once again.

Hines has been the more valuable fantasy player to this point, though both are receiving their share of touches. Wilkins and Hines have been very similar as running backs, with the latter entering the week with a slight edge in carries (60-57). Wilkins is averaging a strong 5.6 yards per attempt, compared to 4.3 for Hines.

Through Indianapolis' first 10 games, Hines was tied for second on the team with 38 receptions and fourth with 49 targets. 

The Colts offense is largely committed to throwing the ball—Andrew Luck was third in the NFL with 400 pass attempts entering Week 12—so don't expect any running back to start getting 15-20 carries per game.

Because of Wilkins' limited usage in the passing game (10 receptions on 11 targets), Hines is the better fantasy option in a flex role. Hines also saw nine carries in Week 12 compared to zero from Wilkins.

If you're going to make a push for Hines, he should be available. The former North Carolina State standout is owned in 22 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.  

