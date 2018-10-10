Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Packers: 'I Don't Think I'm Going to Be Here Next Year'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix said Monday he doesn't anticipate remaining with the organization for the 2019 NFL season.

Clinton-Dix, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 campaign, said he's treating every game as a job audition regardless of the team's performance, per Jason Wilde for the Wisconsin State Journal:

"Right now, I'm playing each and every game like it's my last. I don't think I'm going to be here next year. That's how I look at it. I just (have to) be honest with myself. You've got to play it game-by-game. Whether we're losing by 60 points, you've got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I've got to perform, regardless of what the record says."

The Packers selected Clinton-Dix in the first round of the 2014 draft. He's become a defensive stalwart for the perennial NFC North contenders, appearing all 69 regular-season games over the past four-plus years.

He's tallied 371 combined tackles, 25 passes defended, 14 interceptions, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in those games. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

The 25-year-old University of Alabama product is off to a strong start in 2018. Pro Football Focus graded him as the seventh-best safety through five weeks.

Clinton-Dix noted he's pleased with how the defense, which ranks fourth in yards allowed per game, is playing under new coordinator Mike Pettine despite the Pack's mundane 2-2-1 record.

"I'm actually having fun—regardless of what the record says—because of the defense and the way it is right now," he said. "We're going to get better. Once we get rolling, we're going to be hard to stop, if you ask me."

The safety, who's tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions so far this season, didn't discuss the state of contract talks with the Packers, though.

Green Bay returns to action Monday night with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers.