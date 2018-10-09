LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors: Eagles Have Contacted Bills After Jay Ajayi Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy leads teammates on the field to work out prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly considered bringing back running back LeSean McCoy enough to reach out to the Buffalo Bills

Josh Reed of WIVB Buffalo reported as much, noting the Eagles are dealing with a hole on the running back depth chart after Jay Ajayi tore his ACL. McCoy is the all-time leading rusher in Eagles history and played there from 2009—when the team selected him in the second round of the draft—through 2014.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

