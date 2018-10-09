NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest 2018 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Don't hang on to views about teams from last year to gauge the NFL hierarchy five weeks into the season. The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 1-4, and the Cleveland Browns have a .500 record at 2-2-1. We're witnessing good clubs fall and franchises that recently struggled show improvement.

Once again, Week 5 didn't provide much separation between good and mediocre clubs. Just when the Tennessee Titans gained some respect after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a better question. Should we view the Bills in a better light at 2-3 with victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Titans?

We saw how the Kansas City Chiefs fared when budding star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't at his best. Which non-playoff team from the last term crept into the top five in this week's power rankings? Did the Vikings right the ship or did they beat an overrated Eagles squad?

Here's an updated look at the Week 6 standings and power rankings with breakdowns for three top-10 squads.

NFL Week 6 Standings

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (3-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

3. Buffalo Bills (2-3)

4. New York Jets (2-3)

AFC North

1. Cincinnati Bengals (4-1)

2. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

3. Cleveland Browns (2-2-1)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

3. Houston Texans (2-3)

4. Indianapolis Colts (1-4)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

3. Denver Broncos (2-3)

4. Oakland Raiders (1-4)

NFC East

1. Washington Redskins (2-2)

2. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

4. New York Giants (1-4)

NFC North

1. Chicago Bears (3-1)

2. Green Bay Packers (2-2-1)

3. Minnesota Vikings (2-2-1)

4. Detroit Lions (2-3)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (4-1)

2. Carolina Panthers (3-1)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-4)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (5-0)

2. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

3. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

4. San Francisco 49ers (1-4)

Week 6 Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (5-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-1)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-1)

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

7. New England Patriots (3-2)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

9. Minnesota Vikings (2-2-1)

10. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1)

12. Green Bay Packers (2-2-1)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

14. Chicago Bears (3-1)

15. Washington Redskins (2-2)

16. Detroit Lions (2-3)

17. Atlanta Falcons (1-4)

18. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

19. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

20. Houston Texans (2-3)

21. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

22. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

23. Cleveland Browns (2-2-1)

24. New York Giants (1-4)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

26. New York Jets (2-3)

27. Denver Broncos (2-3)

28. Oakland Raiders (1-4)

29. Indianapolis Colts (1-4)

30. Buffalo Bills (2-3)

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

32. San Francisco 49ers (1-4)

Week 5 Reactions

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs Dominate, Patrick Mahomes Struggles

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Once Mahomes throws his first interception and experiences some difficulties moving the ball, the Chiefs would crumble with a defense ranked last in yards allowed, right?

On the contrary, Kansas City's defense forced five turnovers and scored on a pick-six, contributing to a 30-14 win over the Jaguars Sunday:

Jaguars signal-caller Blake Bortles tossed four picks—two in the red zone in a nightmarish performance despite his 430 passing yards. Mahomes threw two interceptions and logged his only score on a four-yard run in the first quarter.

The Chiefs ground attack also pulled its weight with running back Kareem Hunt accumulating 87 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Head coach Andy Reid's group showed they're more than just a prolific passing offense riding Mahomes' big arm. When necessary, the run game can also move the ball downfield to reach paydirt and the defense can hold its ground.

Cincinnati Bengals Climb into Top 5

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as one of the biggest surprise upper echelon teams based on record. At 4-1, this club leads the AFC North with a win over the Baltimore Ravens, a close road victory against the Falcons and a triumphant comeback to beat the Miami Dolphins Sunday:

After a slow start, the Bengals held the Dolphins to three points in the second half Sunday. The defense scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Running back Joe Mixon suited up at less than 100 percent but recorded 115 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

With wideout Tyler Boyd as a solid No. 2 option in the passing attack, the Bengals have the firepower to mount comebacks and a strong defense to limit the opponent's scoring opportunities.

Right now, head coach Marvin Lewis leads one of the most complete teams in the league. If the Bengals can avoid giving up big plays such as the 71-yard punt return to Jakeem Grant, they'll hang around the top 10 in the power rankings through most the year.

No. 9 Minnesota Vikings Back on Track?

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams embarrassed the Vikings defense in Week 4, but head coach Mike Zimmer praised his team for "fighting their rear ends off" in a competitive road victory over the Eagles:

The Vikings knocked off the stumbling defending champions at Lincoln Financial Field to even their record at 2-2-1. Minnesota has a high-end passing attack, and wide receiver Adam Thielen has produced at a historic level with quarterback Kirk Cousins under center:

Minnesota still needs some offensive balance with help from the ground attack, but running back Dalvin Cook's imminent return from a hamstring injury should aid this club going forward.

The Vikings defense also bounced back with two takeaways, one resulting in defensive tackle Linval Joseph returning a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown.