Conor McGregor Next Fight Odds: Khabib Rematch, Nate Diaz Top Latest Lines

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in four rounds by choke submission Saturday night, but according to OddsShark.com, the most likely opponent for his next match is another showdown with Khabib.

The betting site gave the rematch -155 odds (bet $155 to win $100) ahead of rematches with Nate Diaz (+130) and Jose Aldo (+900) and fights against Georges St-Pierre (+375) and Tyron Woodley (+1800).

