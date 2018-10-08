Conor McGregor Next Fight Odds: Khabib Rematch, Nate Diaz Top Latest Lines

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (R-L) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia submits Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in four rounds by choke submission Saturday night, but according to OddsShark.com, the most likely opponent for his next match is another showdown with Khabib

The betting site gave the rematch -155 odds (bet $155 to win $100) ahead of rematches with Nate Diaz (+130) and Jose Aldo (+900) and fights against Georges St-Pierre (+375) and Tyron Woodley (+1800).

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

