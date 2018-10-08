Shanghai Rolex Masters 2018: Kyrgios, Wawrinka, Raonic All Lose on Monday

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic were all dumped out of the 2018 Shanghai Rolex Masters in the first round on Monday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

American qualifier Bradley Klahn beat Kyrgios in three sets, No. 13 seed Borna Coric downed the Swiss, while Mackenzie McDonald ended Raonic's tournament prematurely.

Meanwhile, Sam Querrey made easy work of No. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman, beating him 6-3, 6-4 in just over an hour, and Gael Monfils was beaten in a lengthy encounter by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Here are Monday's results in full:

Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Andrey Rublev: 6-3, 6-4

Mackenzie McDonald bt. (14) Milos Raonic: 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Sam Querrey bt. (9) Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 6-4

Taylor Fritz bt. Robin Haase: 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Bradley Klahn bt. Nick Kyrgios: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

(13) Borna Coric bt. Stan Wawrinka: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics bt. Damir Dzumhur: 6-3, 6-4

Matthew Ebden bt. Frances Tiafoe: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Andreas Seppi bt. Adrian Mannarino: 6-4, 6-4

(10) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Gael Monfils: 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4

(16) Marco Cecchinato bt. Gilles Simon: 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (2)

No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic will be in second-round action on Tuesday against Jeremy Chardy, along with No.5 seed Marin Cilic.

Monday Recap

It was an excellent day for the United States in Shanghai as Klahn and McDonald both caused upsets, and Querrey and Taylor Fritz earned straight-sets victories.

Frances Tiafoe was the only American who didn't triumph in first-round action on Monday, falling victim to a spirited comeback from Australia's Matthew Ebden after winning the opening set 6-3.

Klahn's victory was arguably the most surprising of the day, especially as Kyrgios looked to be in fine shape after winning the opening set, per Tennis TV:

However, the temperamental Australian's first serve deserted him—particularly in the third set when it was at just 50 per cent—and he never got a sniff when Klahn had the ball in hand.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka was another big name to fall on Monday, and he also lost after winning the first set.

A single break of serve was enough for the 33-year-old to get his nose in front, but Coric showed admirable steel to launch a comeback and beat Wawrinka for the first time in four meetings.

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Raonic has endured a tough 2018 and it didn't get any better on Monday against world No. 78 McDonald.

He was broken in his opening service games of the first and third sets, putting him on the back foot at crucial moments.

Errors were plentiful in the Canadian's game, but he was put under huge pressure by his 23-year-old opponent, who came through impressively in just under two hours despite Raonic having forced a decider.

McDonald will now face Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round after the Spaniard eased past Andrey Rublev.