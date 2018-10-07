Deshaun Watson, Texans Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys in OT Thriller on SNF

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans picked up a 19-16 home win in overtime Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 36-yard field goal to give the Texans the victory. DeAndre Hopkins set up the game-winning score with a 49-yard reception in which he weaved through the Cowboys defense and got the ball down to the Dallas 27-yard line.

Deshaun Watson's streak of 300-yard passing games grew to four after he finished with 375 yards, one touchdown and an interception through the air.

The Texans defense entered Week 5 having allowed 288 passing yards per game, which ranked 27th. Houston's secondary successfully held Dak Prescott in check. The Cowboys quarterback was 18-of-29 for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Must Scale Back Aggressive Running Style

Watson appeared in seven games as a rookie before a torn ACL ended his season. Given that injury, one would expect him to be more cautious when he tucks the ball and runs.

The opposite was true Sunday night, as Watson left himself exposed to a number of big hits by deciding either not to slide or get out of bounds before the contact arrived.

The Robert Griffin III comparison was particularly apt. Griffin was a revelation as a rookie in 2012, but his knee injury in the 2013 playoffs was entirely predictable given his willingness to welcome punishment. The former Heisman Trophy winner was never the same quarterback after that injury.

Luckily for Watson, his ACL injury hasn't meant losing the athleticism that makes him a dynamic quarterback.

Now, he needs to understand he's the franchise cornerstone. The long-term risks far outweigh whatever short-term benefit Watson and his team receives when he puts his head down to fight for extra yards.

The Texans and Watson must work to strike a balance between maintaining his threat to scramble and limiting the amount of times he absorbs unnecessary contact.

What's Next?

The Texans stay at home for Week 6 to play the Buffalo Bills. Houston dropped its first game against an AFC East team this season. The Cowboys move on to what will likely be a difficult matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.