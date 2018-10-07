Schefter: Ex-Steelers QB Landry Jones Draws Interest from Cowboys, Jags and More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Landry Jones is "likely" to sign with a team in the near future following a slew of midweek workouts.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones could "soon" be off the market after he worked out for the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

All four would be logical landing spots for the five-year veteran.

Buffalo's lone backup option behind rookie Josh Allen is Nathan Peterman, while Detroit has Matt Cassel tentatively penciled in as its second-stringer behind Matthew Stafford.

The Jaguars are rolling with Cody Kessler as Blake Bortles' No. 2, and the Cowboys have Cooper Rush and 2018 fifth-round pick Mike White in tow as Dak Prescott's backups.

A 2013 fourth-round pick, Jones went 3-2 in five starts over the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In all, he has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions since getting drafted out of Oklahoma.