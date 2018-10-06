NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Good luck figuring out this game.

The Cowboys are third in the NFL in sacks (14), while the Texans have allowed 17 (second-most in the league). The clear edge goes to Dallas in that line-of-scrimmage battle.

However, the Cowboys' passing game can't get anything going. Of note, three players have 100 or more receiving yards through four weeks (and none with more than 185).

Now they'll have to deal with edge-rushers J.J. Watt (five sacks) and Jadeveon Clowney (two sacks, four tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last Sunday). The Cowboys offensive line ranks third-to-last in adjusted sack rate allowed (10.7 percent), per Football Outsiders, and may have trouble with the Texans' fearsome duo.

Dallas has one of the best rushing attacks thanks to Ezekiel Elliott, who is the NFL's leading rusher with 426 yards. But Houston is second in run-defense efficiency.

The Texans are at home, but they should expect an infusion of local Cowboys fans at NRG Stadium, which may neuter their home-field advantage.

Flip a coin to decide the winner.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

If you Google "unstoppable force meets an immovable object Chiefs Jaguars," you'll see at least eight articles using the phrase to describe the battle between the Kansas City offense and immovable Jaguars defense.

The Chiefs are No. 1 in scoring, while the Jaguars are first in fewest points allowed per game. If you can find an edge when those sides take the field, then by all means, bet this game.

The problem is the matchup could go a number of different routes. The Chiefs' running game, which sprung to life Monday against the Broncos, could dominate and help Kansas City avoid potential turnovers when throwing at the Jags' stingy pass defense. Second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes (15 total touchdowns through four games) could also crush Jacksonville like he has the rest of the NFL.

Likewise, the Jags' pass-rushers may give Mahomes trouble all day en route to a low-scoring win. Or maybe the two sides battle to a draw.

Couple that with the fact that we don't know which Jags offense we will get (it crossed the 30-point barrier in two games but failed to hit 14 in two others), and you have a tossup.