Leonardo Bonucci's Son Joins Academy of Juventus Rivals Torino

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has revealed his son Lorenzo has joined the academy of local rivals Torino.

Speaking to Corriere di Torino (h/t Football Italia), the Italy international explained how Lorenzo had a trial with the Granata last season and that he doesn't see the harm in his son's decision:

"As you know, Lorenzo is a fan of 'Gallo' [Andrea] Belotti and he likes Torino. At the end of last season he had a trial with Torino and he liked it.

"Having reached the age of six, there was the chance to enroll him in a football school. I don't see any issue with his choice, all that matters is that he has fun.

"And that he doesn't suffer too much in his father's shadow."

Bonucci hasn't hidden the fact his son supports Torino, frequently taking Lorenzo to matches of the Granata.

Last year the youngster got to meet his idol Belotti after a contest between Milan and Torino:

Juventus' academy features several children from first-teamers and former stars, including Andrea Barzagli's son Mattia Barzagli. He played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Junior for the under-nine squad earlier this season, per Calciomercato.

Bonucci moved back to Turin during the summer after a one-year spell with Milan. In the interview, he spoke about his desire to win back the fans of the club:

"It's nice to receive the applause from the Curva, as happened after my goal on Saturday against Napoli.

"I've always had the utmost respect for the fans. Obviously, the past can't just be erased, but I'll give everything and more for Juventus.

"One day I hope to hear the Curva singing my name, as happened in the past."

The passing specialist scored his first goal of the season in the 3-1 Serie A win over Napoli during the weekend and followed it up with a wonderful assist against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

Bonucci delivered one of his trademark balls into the path of Paulo Dybala, who volleyed home his first of three goals in the 3-0 win.

Juventus have a perfect record in all competitions after nine matches.