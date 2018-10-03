Washington Redskins vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints (3-1) will go for their fourth consecutive win when they host the Washington Redskins (2-1) as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks for the Week 5 Monday night matchup.

Washington is coming off its bye week and will try to hold New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees in check as he attempts to break the league's all-time passing yardage record currently owned by Peyton Manning.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 51 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.4-19.4 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins will have the obvious advantage of extra time off to prepare for the Saints, and they have also won 12 of the past 17 meetings straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. That includes covering the spread in each of the previous six head-to-head matchups, and New Orleans has lost in five straight prime-time appearances (1-4 ATS) as well.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson (236 rushing yards and three touchdowns) has seemingly found the fountain of youth too, and his knowledge of his former team's offense cannot hurt either in this spot.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

While this is expected to be Brees' night on national television, the return of suspended running back Mark Ingram will help out him and fellow running back Alvin Kamara, who has been carrying a big load in his absence.

What made the Saints so good offensively last season was the tremendous balance between the passing and running games, taking pressure off Brees and letting others play a key role to earn wins. With Ingram back, Brees might not need to throw for the 201 yards needed to break Manning's mark. Instead, the Redskins will need to be ready to stop the run in addition to the pass.

Smart betting pick

The bye week is a huge consideration for both teams here. Washington is just 3-7 SU and 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games following a bye while New Orleans is 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in its previous 10 before an off week.

The Redskins have enjoyed some recent success in the series versus the Saints, but many of the situational trends are going against them. That is why New Orleans is the pick to win and cover the spread.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in the Redskins' last five games vs the Saints.

The Saints are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games before a bye.

The Redskins are 3-7 SU and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games after a bye.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.