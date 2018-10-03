Melvin Gordon Says He's in Le'Veon Bell's Corner Amid Steelers Contract Dispute

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is siding with Le'Veon Bell over the Pittsburgh Steelers during the sides' ongoing contract dispute.

"I agree with it you know, to be honest, because man, he touched the ball what 400-some times last year?," Gordon told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on the Rapsheet and Friends Podcast. "And then to get the ball this year and they give it to him 400 more times you never know what can happen and you've seen with Earl [Thomas], it's just a dangerous game we play. He just wants some security man."

Gordon added that Bell's hardline stance could pay dividends for other players at the position for years to come:

"He's got a daughter, he's got a lot going on, he's got a family to provide for. He's not trying to put anything at risk. Sometimes as a player, you know, you've got to be selfish and think about your family for a little bit. I don't feel like anybody should judge him for that.

[...]

"He's gotta go get what he needs to get. He's setting the bar high for us, for the younger backs after us. So I'm down in his corner for whatever he does. Whatever he gets it helps benefit us and helps the younger backs in the future."

Bell, who has forfeited $855,000 a week since the regular season started, is expected to report to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Steelers could still look to move Bell in advance of the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Either way, though, Bell seems intent on cashing out in the spring when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

"I know the guaranteed money will be there [in March]," Bell told Fowler. "If a team wanted to, they could definitely do what they needed to do to make me happy and satisfied."

Gordon, meanwhile, is in the penultimate year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to make $5.6 million next season after the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option for 2019.