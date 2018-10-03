Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game will take place at Philadelphia again on Sunday when the Eagles (2-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The big difference this time around is that both teams will have different quarterbacks under center, with Philadelphia getting Carson Wentz back from a knee injury and Minnesota signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as three-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.8-13.8 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings will have revenge on their minds when they visit Lincoln Financial Field after they were embarrassed there 38-7 as three-point road favorites in the last meeting on January 21 with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Vikings have upgraded at the quarterback position with Cousins (1,387 passing yards and 10 touchdowns), who has done just about everything he can so far to keep them competitive. Minnesota's defense simply needs to play much better, and head coach Mike Zimmer will have extra time to prepare after his team lost 38-31 to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday night.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles are coming off a tough 26-23 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on the road last week, and they need to do a better job of protecting Wentz to keep him healthy. Regardless, he still threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in defeat, playing more confident than in his first start the week before.

Defensively, Philadelphia has performed better than its opponent through the first four weeks though, and playing at home will provide a big boost and advantage in this spot. The Eagles are 12-3 against the spread in the past 15 meetings, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and they have won seven of nine in the series straight up.

Smart betting pick

One of these teams will have a losing record following this game and face an uphill climb to make the playoffs, something neither of them thought was possible heading into the season.

This is a bigger game for the Vikings, who are already under the .500 mark and signed Cousins to compete with the elite teams in the league. Minnesota is 7-2 in its last nine games after suffering consecutive losses, and Zimmer is too good of a coach to see his team drop three in a row. Bet on the Vikings to pull off the upset.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of the Vikings' last five games on the road vs the Eagles.

The total has gone under in six of the Eagles' last seven games at home.

The Vikings are 7-2 SU in their last nine games after consecutive losses.

