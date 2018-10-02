Week 5 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

No real surprises exist when scrolling through the yards-from-scrimmage leaders in the NFL through four weeks. Focusing on running back, the usual suspects are taking charge, such as the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

An elite running back goes a long way toward future fantasy football success. However, one great back isn't a guarantee for a championship, and it's imperative to have at least a few dependable runners on your roster.

If you're looking for another back for whatever reason, the Week 5 waiver wire has a couple of interesting options. We'll take a look at them in addition to some analysis on several players who are being dropped in fantasy football.

Best Adds

Jacksonville Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon (Handcuff: Corey Grant)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has missed two full games and parts of two others with hamstring issues. Head coach Doug Marrone provided an update, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

That means T.J. Yeldon will handle the bulk of the running back workload. The Jaguars weren't shy about featuring him on Sunday, as the ex-Alabama star accrued 21 touches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-12 win over the New York Jets.

He didn't see as much work in Weeks 2 and 3 sans Fournette (25 total touches for 159 yards), but the four-year pro has played at least 58 percent of snaps in each game this year. That's a good sign moving forward.

Hopefully Fournette returns as soon as possible, but if he is out for a longer period of time, Yeldon is worth an add in all leagues and can be a solid option as the first running back off your bench or a flex starter if the matchup is good. As of Tuesday morning, he was available in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines (Handcuff: Jordan Wilkins)

The Indianapolis Colts don't have much of a running game right now, with running back Jordan Wilkins leading the team with just 136 rushing yards through four weeks. The Colts have rushed the ball just 80 times this year, while quarterback Andrew Luck has attempted 186 passes.

But one running back (Nyheim Hines) has developed into a security blanket to advance the ball in small chunks through the air. He has 22 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns (compared to 18 rushes for 54 yards and another score).

Hines isn't going to win your fantasy league, but in point-per-reception formats, he's not a bad play to stash on your bench or start in the flex role if needed. The rookie will amass those cheap reception points one at a time. He's available in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Notable Drops

Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams

After starting the first two games with Aaron Jones out due to suspension, Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams is officially in a three-man timeshare with Jones (who is now back) and Ty Montgomery. None of them played more than 38 percent of snaps in Sunday's 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills. Jones led the way with 12 touches, while Williams had 11 rushes and Montgomery tallied five rushes and two receptions.

At this point, none of the players are fantasy-viable unless the backfield is pared down as the season moves along. If one runner takes the reins or the backfield becomes a two-man show, then Williams is an option if he's involved. Otherwise, he's best to leave off fantasy rosters.

Minnesota Vikings RB Latavius Murray

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is back in the mix after missing his Week 3 game with the Buffalo Bills. That means fewer carries for Latavius Murray, who is the No. 2 back on the team depth chart.

Of note, Cook has admitted he is not 100 percent, so it's possible we'll see more of Murray moving forward as the starter works his way back.

However, the former Oakland Raider hasn't seen much of the field with Cook out there. He had 11 carries for 42 yards in Week 1 but only touched the ball four times each in Weeks 2 and 4. At this point, Murray can be dropped in all fantasy formats.