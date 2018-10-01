Monday Morning Digest: Gut Check Sunday Separates Pretenders from Contenders

1 of 10

David Banks/Associated Press

You weren't really planning for a Dolphins-Buccaneers Super Bowl, were you?

Did you take the "Patriots are finished" bait for the sixth straight year? Or get too down on the Saints or Packers? Or too high on some team with a fluky early-season blowout (Jets, Lions, Bills) on its resume?

If you did, then Gut Check Sunday snapped you back to reality.

Not every early-season surprise fell back to earth on Sunday—the Titans and Bengals engineered thrilling late-game/overtime comebacks—but Week 4 took some of the helium out of September's dizziest storylines just in time for us to flip the proverbial calendars.

The standings may still be a little topsy-turvy in some divisions, but Gut Check Sunday provided plenty of clues about how the rest of the season will unfold.

You are what you are

Ryan Fitzpatrick did not morph into Brett Favre at age 35. The Buccaneers hid their defensive and rushing deficiencies with long bombs and opponents' mistakes for two weeks. But the smoke-and-mirrors routine is over, and the Buccaneers went from the NFC's hottest team to a franchise facing a quarterback conundrum that may not have a correct answer in just six days.

The Dolphins also didn't magically get better during one of their typical offseasons of wheel-spinning. It's one thing to manufacture close wins against the Jets and Raiders and another to show up in Foxborough and expect the Patriots to surrender to your vanilla game plan.

On the positive side, the Patriots remain the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers can still carry the Packers offense on his shoulders and pick up wins if he gets a bit of help, and that Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers is a rapidly fading Saints memory.

Aggressiveness matters

Good teams find multiple paths to victory and exhaust every avenue to get better. Bad teams play not to lose, and...we'll get to the Jets in a later segment.

The Bears are 3-1 because they dared to make the Khalil Mack trade days before the start of the season and don't let Mitchell Trubisky's moment-to-moment inconsistency keep them from being bold and creative when calling plays.

The Ravens dramatically upgraded their receiving corps, reintroduced downfield passing and added the Lamar Jackson Wildcat and funky formations to an offense that stagnated into three-yard dumpoffs for several years. Now they're 3-1 after a win against the Steelers, who save most of their aggressiveness these days for contract negotiations and locker-room intrigues.

The Titans upset the Eagles by being unpredictable on first downs and daring on fourth downs after throwing the kitchen sink at the Texans and playing Pop Warner-style to manufacture an upset of the Jaguars. No team has done more with less in the first quarter of the season than the Titans, who have been forced to juggle quarterbacks and compensate for multiple offensive line injuries.

The Saints—who could easily just shrug their shoulders and ask Drew Brees to throw 60 passes each week—have used fake punts and Taysom Hill Wildcat wrinkles to lift them past the Falcons and Giants.

Ugly wins still count

The Bengals, Chargers and Cowboys aren't great teams. But they all found ways to engineer comeback wins on Sunday. Playoff portfolios are often built from fourth-quarter miracles and grunt-it-out efforts against bad opponents.

The Packers didn't earn many style points in their shutout of the Bills, with Rodgers complaining that there was "no flow" to the offense. (Translation: Mike McCarthy and Joe Philbin still call their plays off the limited tasting menu from a trendy bistro with only six tables.) But the Packers beat a team that crushed the Vikings, and common-opponent records could decide the NFC North standings.

The Seahawks have won two straight games that made you want to squirt lemon juice in your eyes instead of watching. They aren't good, but with the Cardinals and 49ers poised to crater, the Seahawks could ride wins like these into the wild-card picture.

There are plenty of other gut checks and lessons to come in this edition of Digest. We may not know who is "for real" yet, but we have a pretty good idea of who isn't—and which early-season storylines are already ancient history.