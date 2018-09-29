NFL Week 4 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

0 of 9

Tim Warner/Getty Images

"It's difficult to make predictions, especially about the future."

Who uttered the phrase is up for debate, but regardless of the source, it's unlikely any of them was referring to the 2018 NFL season, which has been a disaster for prognosticators.

Bettors are off to their worst start in at least 15 years, according to Evan Abrams of the Action Network.

Quoting Abrams: "There have been 47 games so far in 2018 where at least 51 percent of the tickets on the point spread were on one team. In those 47 games, the public teams are 15-31-1 against the spread, losing bettors 16.8 units."

He also noted that "public spread bettors are actually under .500 straight-up too, with a record of 22-23-2."

That's an ugly start, but we're only three weeks into the 2018 campaign. Fourteen more slates of games are on tap between now and the end of the regular season in December.

Looking ahead, we have a few big spreads like last week, with five underdogs of seven or more points. None of the upsets will be as notable as the Buffalo Bills' 27-6 Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings as 16.5-point underdogs, but will the NFL madness continue?

Here's a betting guide for Week 4 alongside some picks against the spread, props, the lock of the week and more.