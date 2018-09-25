2019 NFL Draft Odds: Ed Oliver, Nick Bosa Favored to Be No. 1 Overall Pick

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Cougars defensive end Ed Oliver is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, according to OddsShark, coming in at -150 (bet $150 to win $100) on Tuesday.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (+275) and Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (+750) are the other favorites, with the field receiving the second-best odds overall (+175).

Oliver, a junior, has been dominant for the past three years, accumulating 10.5 sacks, 165 tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 28 games. Playing for Houston, he's not in the limelight as much as Bosa has been at Ohio State, but opposing coaches, quarterbacks and offensive linemen know his name.

And they know he's dominant.

Bosa, meanwhile, is dealing with a muscle injury that his father said would keep him out of action until November. But even if he didn't play for the rest of this season, he's put enough on tape to be a consideration for the top overall pick.

Bosa, also a junior, has registered 17.5 sacks, 77 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 29 career games.

It appears Oliver and Bosa are widely considered the top two options available in the 2019 draft class and that the drop-off after them is significant.

As B/R's Matt Miller wrote last week: "Bosa and Oliver aren't just special; they've had comparisons to Joey Bosa and Aaron Donald placed on them, respectively. But after them, this class lacks a loved quarterback prospect, playmaking running back or prototypical stud at offensive tackle."

Herbert is trying to make his case, having already thrown for 1,186 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in just four games this year, completing 63.2 percent of his passes. Miller had him No. 9 overall on his big board last week, noting that he's "the top-ranked passer in the 2019 NFL draft class for many scouts."

Quarterbacks, given the value of the position in the NFL, always have a chance to go earlier than expected. But on pure talent alone, it appears Oliver and Bosa still stand alone.