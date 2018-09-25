Super Bowl 53 Odds: Rams, Patriots, Chiefs, Eagles Top the Latest Lines

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Despite losing two of their first three games, the New England Patriots remain the AFC's top betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIII.

However, at +800 (bet $100 to win $800), the Patriots have fallen behind the Los Angeles Rams (+450) as the overall favorite, according to OddsShark. The Kansas City Chiefs (+900) could potentially overtake New England when Week 4 wraps up as well.

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) and trio of the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers (+1200) round out the top five:

Now might be the time to buy low—relatively speaking—on the Patriots. It feels like an annual ritual for fans to think a bad defeat or two from New England will forecast the end of the franchise's run as a title contender.

Granted, that may finally be true. Quarterback Tom Brady turned 41 in August, and the offense looks lackluster, though receiver Julian Edelman will return from suspension after Week 4. Eventually, however, New England's dynasty will end, and this may be the year it happens.

Still, home games against the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are winnable over the next two weeks before the Patriots host the Chiefs on Oct. 14. If New England is 3-2 heading into that highly anticipated game, then the perception around the team will be far different.

At the other end of the spectrum, the San Francisco 49ers have seen their Super Bowl odds fall off a cliff.

Going into Week 3, they were +2800 to collect their sixth title, but then starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Chiefs. San Francisco is now +8000 to win Super Bowl LIII.

Staying in the Bay Area, the Oakland Raiders also went from +8000 to +12500 following a 28-20 Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders have a chance to build some positive momentum in their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Conversely, a loss to the Browns will exacerbate an underwhelming start to 2018.