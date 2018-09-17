Sean McDermott: Vontae Davis Mid-Game Retirement Won't Be Distraction for Bills

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis retired during Sunday's game in one of the stranger situations of the 2018 NFL season, but head coach Sean McDermott doesn't want it to affect the team.

"We're moving on," he said, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. "That's what a team does. This is not going to become a distraction for us."

Davis started Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers but took himself out of the game.

"Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there any more," he said in his official statement.

Though the loss is an obvious disappointment considering the Bills signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a $5 million deal in the offseason, McDermott had positive things to say about the veteran Monday.

"I got a lot of respect for Vontae. He's a good person. I certainly appreciate the way he worked when he was in here, but we're moving forward as a football team. ... You develop some personal relationships with these young men. You always want the best for them. It's not a deal where we wish him anything but the best. We wish him the best. He's had a heckuva career."

McDermott doesn't want it to be another distraction, though linebacker Lorenzo Alexander already called the move "completely disrespectful," per Rodak.

The season is only two games old, but the Bills are already headed toward a disastrous year. The squad is off to a 0-2 start while being outscored 78-23 overall.

Davis' retirement creates just another negative storyline for McDermott and the rest of the coaching staff.