Meek Mill Writes Song About Colin Kaepernick, Will Appear on Surprise New Album

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The story of Colin Kaepernick is coming to Meek Mill's next album.

The rapper revealed he has penned a song about Kaepernick, which will appear on his forthcoming album—his first since being released from prison earlier this year.

“They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account,” Meek told Nikki Schwab of the New York Post.

Bars in the song include, “They told Kap to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing” and “Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

Meek became a face of criminal justice reform when he was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison for violating his parole in a case that dates back to 2007. His infractions were relatively minor, and many criticized the judge handling the case for attempting to make an example out of the Philadelphia-born star.

The hashtag #FreeMeek became a calling card for those looking for justice, and he was eventually granted his release in April, pending a review by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Kaepernick and Meek combined to donate $20,000 to Youth Service Inc. in January as part of Kaepernick's #10for10 pledge.

The free-agent quarterback has been unsigned the last two seasons, in large part because of his protests of systemic oppression during the national anthem. Kaepernick is suing the NFL for collusion.