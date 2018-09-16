Mr. Olympia 2018: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2019 Event

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shawn Rhoden unseated Phil Heath to be crowned Mr. Olympia 2018 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Jamaican earned the Eugen Sandow Trophy to become the first winner from outside the U.S. since Dorian Yates won his final title in 1997, breaking Heath's seven-year winning streak in the process.

The American had to settle for second place this time around:

Rhoden improved from fifth place last year to claim the title. His victory denied Heath a record-equalling eighth consecutive Sandow, which is boasted by Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman.

Haney dominated the competition between 1984 and 1991, while Coleman did the same from 1998 to 2005.

Here's the moment Rhoden was announced as the winner, per Generation Iron:

The 43-year-old was competing in his eighth Mr. Olympia competition and had finished in the top five every year since 2012, having come 11th the year before on his debut.

His previous best finish came in 2016, when he was second behind Heath.

Rhoden seemed to have a feeling this would be his year; he had boldly predicted his victory at the start of the weekend:

Sports photographer Ryan Loco singled him out during the judging:

Alongside 1982 winner Chris Dickerson, Rhoden is the joint-oldest winner of the Sandow. If he can maintain his incredible conditioning in the meantime, he has a strong chance of coming out on top next year, but his age could make a repeat win difficult to pull off.

Heath will be desperate to return to the top too. He may have missed out on equalling the record for consecutive titles, but an eighth Sandow would still be the joint-highest tally overall with Haney and Coleman, as well as taking him past Arnold Schwarzenegger's seven.

Given the American is five years Rhoden's junior, expect him to come back strong next year and reclaim his title.