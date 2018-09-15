Mr. Olympia 2018: Top Competitors Who Will Threaten Phil Heath's Title

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Phil Heath will be looking to extend his run of seven successive Mr Olympia titles on Saturday, although is expected to face stiff competition at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Heath has been the dominant force in men's bodybuilding for the last seven editions of this prestigious competition and with his win 12 months ago tied Arnold Schwarzenegger's haul of titles. Victory in 2018 would see him draw level with Lee Hanley and Ronnie Coleman, who are the all-time record holders with eight Sandows.

Still, Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, William Bonac and Dexter "The Blade" Jackson are anticipated to run the defending champion close in Las Vegas this year.

Read on for a preview of the event and a closer look at some of the contenders most likely to end Heath's Mr Olympia stranglehold.

Heath Favourite to Make History

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

For Heath, to be at the summit of men's bodybuilding for so long represents an incredible achievement and on the cusp of the defence of yet another Mr Olympia title he appears unlikely to relinquish his crown again in 2018.

In the buildup to the competition, he posted on Instagram about how good he is feeling, as he seeks to replicate the accomplishments of legends like Hanley and Coleman.

"All of the reps, sets, meals, cardio, sweat all leading to Friday and Saturday night here in Las Vegas," he said. "I am extremely excited as I have an enormous opportunity ahead and look at achieving something of pure excellence becoming an 8-time Mr Olympia Champion."

However, the mere fact that only two men have ever won eight of these events in a row will give confidence to the rest of the field that Heath's crown may slip.

Elssbiay is definitely one to watch. Not only did he finish in second spot to Heath 12 months ago, the Egyptian has competed in My Olympia five times, improving on his result from the previous year on each occasion. If that trend continues, Big Ramy will be this year's champion.

When asked whether he could get the better of Heath in 2018, the 2017 runner-up said was in defiant mood too. "This year will be something different," he said at the pre-event press conference, per Generation Iron. "That’s it."

Personal trainer Brendan Harberts hasn't been encouraged by what he's heard from Elssbiay in the buildup to the event, though:

Bonac was also on the podium in 2016 and will be confident of improving on his finish a year ago. Jackson is a veteran of the bodybuilding world and although he can't be written off, at 48 years old he will likely be content with a spot in the top three; its been 10 years since he last won this iconic event.

Also, ahead of the 2018 tournament Shawn Roden has been full of fighting talk, criticising some of Heath's poses. Per Generation Iron, having called Heath's front double bicep and lateral spread stances "crap", he said at the press conference "I’m just speaking facts."