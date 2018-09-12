Drew Brees on Baker Mayfield: 'I Think He Can Be a Lot Better Than Me'

David Richard/Associated Press

As the New Orleans Saints prepare to host the Cleveland Browns Sunday, the Saints' Drew Brees had high praise for Browns rookie Baker Mayfield.

"I think he can be a lot better than me," Brees said of the 2018 No. 1 overall pick Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon.

Those are lofty expectations.

Brees got off to a modest start in his NFL career after being taken by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round in 2001. Once he left San Diego for New Orleans in 2006, though, his career took off.

He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes in his 12-plus years in a Saints uniform, amassing more than 58,000 yards and 411 touchdowns. He has led the league in passing yards seven times while topping the 5,000-yard plateau a whopping five times. As far as personal accolades go, he has won two NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards and been named to 11 Pro Bowls.

And of course, Brees led the Saints to their first Lombardi Trophy with a 31-17 victory over the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts back in Super Bowl XLIV while earning MVP honors.

Despite being taken with the top overall pick back in April, Mayfield finds himself behind Tyrod Taylor on the depth chart. While Mayfield may not have played a snap in the NFL regular season yet, Brees liked what he saw out of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma.

"I followed his college career," Brees said. "Couldn't have been more impressed with what he was able to accomplish, especially last year. Really impressed with the way he plays the game. I think he's a great competitor."

The 6'1" Mayfield drew comparisons to the 6'0" Brees prior to the draft because of his size. And while both put together outstanding college careers, the rookie has a long way to go before he can be compared to the Saints star on the professional level.

If Mayfield can put together a resume like Brees', though, the Browns (or whatever teams he plays for) will be thrilled.