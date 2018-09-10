Report: Aaron Rodgers 'Clearly Pushing to Play' vs. Vikings with Knee Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hoping to play in Sunday's key divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, though his status remains up in the air:

Rodgers suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday night's 24-23 comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field and was eventually carted to the locker room for further examination. But he ultimately returned, leading back the Packers from a 20-0 deficit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

