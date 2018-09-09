Report: Ex-Laker Andrew Bynum Planning NBA Comeback, Scheduling Team Workouts

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 26: Andrew Bynum #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena on December 26, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Former All-Star center Andrew Bynum is preparing a comeback to the NBA, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The 30-year-old has hired representation and is scheduling team workouts before the start of training camp.

Bynum last appeared in the NBA in the 2013-14 season, splitting time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

The 2005 lottery pick is best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing seven years from 2005-12. He was a part of two championship teams in 2009 and 2010, having a starting role on teams led by Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

His best season came in 2011-12 when he averaged 18.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and earned his only career All-Star selection.

While Bynum was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers the next offseason, knee injuries prevented him playing a single game with the team, and he only made 26 appearances the rest of his career.

He averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 2013-14 and never saw additional NBA action.

After five years, however, the 7'0", 285-pound big man is hoping for another chance at playing at the highest level. Although his knee problems will still be a concern, his workouts could prove he is ready to make an impact once again.

