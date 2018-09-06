NFL Network Reaches Settlement in Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb Harassment Suit

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk at a press conference to announce his retirement. Faulk, a commentator for the NFL Network, is attending the NFL's 2007 annual meeting at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona on March 26, 2007. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

NFL Network has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by former employee Jami Cantor that alleged sexual harassment from multiple coworkers, including Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Ike Taylor, Donovan McNabb and Heath Evans, among others, according to TMZ Sports

Faulk, Taylor and Evans were suspended in Dec. 2017 amid an investigation into the allegations, according to USA Today's A.J. PerezAndrew Marchand of the New York Post reported last month that NFL Network would not bring back Faulk, Taylor or Evans. ESPN suspended and later fired both McNabb and Eric Davis, who was also named in the suit, according to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Rapaport.

Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist for NFL Network, accused employees of sexual misconduct in her lawsuit, including groping her, making sexually explicit comments to her and sending her nude photos. Bloomberg's Jordyn Holman detailed the matter in December:

Per Holman and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, former NFL Network executive producer and ex-president of The Ringer Eric Weinberger was also named in an amended complaint in her lawsuit.

In January, TMZ Sports reported NFL Network denied the allegations and claimed Cantor "approved, consented to, authorized, and/or ratified" the actions of the named employees. TMZ previously detailed Cantor's entire lawsuit.

