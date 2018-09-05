Steelers vs. Eagles Dubbed Most Likely Super Bowl 53 Matchup in Latest Odds

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The most likely matchup for Super Bowl LIII is not a rematch of last year but instead a battle of Pennsylvania teams, according to oddsmakers.

Per OddsShark, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely teams to meet in the Super Bowl, with 12-1 odds of that exact matchup coming to fruition. Another battle between the Eagles and New England Patriots holds the second-best odds, followed by the Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Odds for Exact Super Bowl Matchups

Steelers vs. Eagles (+1200)

Patriots vs. Eagles (+2345)

Patriots vs. Rams (+2380)

Patriots vs. Packers (+2750)

Patriots vs. Saints (+3000)

Patriots vs. Vikings (+3000)

Steelers vs. Rams (+3600)

Steelers vs. Packers (+4000)

Steelers vs. Vikings (+4300)

Patriots vs. Falcons (+4325)

Steelers vs. Saints (+4500)

Steelers vs. Falcons (+4800)

Patriots vs. 49ers (+4975)

Patriots vs. Cowboys (+5900)

Jaguars vs. Packers (+6000)

Chargers vs. Eagles (+6000)

Note: A $100 wager with +1200 odds would win $1,200.

It's slightly surprising the Steelers-Eagles matchup has the highest odds considering the Patriots are the favorites to win the Super Bowl at 25-4, per OddsShark.

However, the odds of the Patriots and Eagles meeting again are quite low based on the NFL's history. Only once have two teams met in the Super Bowl in consecutive years, with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills facing off in 1993 and 1994.

Still, the oddsmakers seem fairly certain about the AFC with the Steelers or Patriots included in each of the first 14 matchups.

The Jacksonville Jaguars—who reached the AFC Championship Game last year—aren't given much of a chance to make it one round further in 2018.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a lot of uncertainty regarding the NFC with the Eagles, Rams, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings all given a reasonable chance of getting to the Super Bowl.

This level of parity in one conference could lead to a big payout for those who guess right on this wager.