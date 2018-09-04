San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The two starting quarterbacks will take center stage Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks for an intriguing Week 1 NFC matchup.

San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo will put his perfect 7-0 record as a starter on the line against Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, who signed a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million as a free agent in the offseason.

NFL point spread: The Vikings opened as five-point favorites; the total was 46.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.0-21.2 Vikings (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

It is hard to deny Garoppolo's success so far, especially last season when he led the 49ers to five consecutive wins to close out the campaign following a 1-10 start. Despite their struggles to begin last year, they are still a surprising 6-1 straight up and against the spread in their previous seven regular-season openers.

They should also be more comfortable with Garoppolo under center than the Vikings are with Cousins, giving them another slight edge in this spot.

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

Minnesota may indeed be a Super Bowl team with Cousins leading the offense after seeing Case Keenum fall short in last year's NFC Championship Game. The Vikings have won their last six home games by an average margin of almost 14 points, and having Cousins on board should only help them outscore the opposition by even more.

Minnesota already has one of the true home-field advantages in the NFL, and that is backed up by an outstanding 15-5 ATS mark in the last 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Smart betting pick

Injuries are a major concern for San Francisco here, with running back Jerick McKinnon sidelined for the entire season with a torn ACL. The former Viking played a big role for his old team last year, and he will certainly be missed by the 49ers.

Without him in the lineup, Garoppolo will have extra pressure to perform, something that Cousins will not have to deal with playing at home and with a much better defense on his side. Look for Minnesota to come through and cover in Cousins' first start for his new team.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of the 49ers' last six games against the Vikings.

The 49ers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games on the road against the Vikings.

The Vikings are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games at home.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.