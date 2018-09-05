Ranking the Top 25 Rookies Heading into the 2018 NFL Season

Ranking the Top 25 Rookies Heading into the 2018 NFL SeasonSeptember 5, 2018
Every year, 253 rookies start their NFL journeys as draft picks. Many more sign contracts as undrafted free agents. Some sink and others swim.
Let's press the fast-forward button and look at who'll be the top 25 rookies in 2018. The rankings are not offseason grades; they're a projection of who will finish with the best season. Consider those atop the list Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
Training camp reports and preseason performances have been considered, but those are secondary to a player's projected role. High-profile first-rounders are also included despite their uncertain outlooks as reserves.
Who'll follow in the footsteps of Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore as the shining stars of their draft class?
25. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens should vie for the AFC North title with a stout defense and improved offense. Quarterback Joe Flacco goes into a crucial year with a brand-new wide receiver unit featuring Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead. As a result, don't expect rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson to start any games—barring injury or an early lock into a playoff spot.
The Ravens opened the playbook during summer practices to test dual-quarterback packages, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, but those plays will likely be few and far between. Look for the coaching staff to utilize Jackson's ability to reach the end zone with his legs on designed runs.
Among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of April's draft, Jackson will probably have the least on his resume after the first year. That's a good thing for the 33-year-old Flacco, who needs a productive season for job security. Nonetheless, we could see a few flashes from the rookie as a passer, rusher and potentially a receiver if offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg goes into his bag of tricks.
Projection: 0 starts, 29-of-53, 232 passing yards, 1 TD and 109 rushing yards, 3 TDs
24. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finishes one spot above Jackson because he'll probably start multiple games in 2018. This club isn't likely to make the playoffs. Therefore, it makes sense to allow the rookie to take over when the team falls out of contention.
The Cincinnati Bengals sacked Allen five times in the third preseason game, which brought the offensive line's pass-protection issues into focus. It's a shortcoming the Wyoming product must overcome when he does play. At times, he'll look out of sorts, and the front five won't do him any favors.
It's possible Allen's ability to escape pressure will stand out as his most impressive skill until the Bills upgrade their line. When he can set his feet with time in the pocket, we'll see him find receivers on some jaw-dropping deep throws.
The coaching staff could also protect Allen from an aggressive pass rush by scheming quick, short throws.
Projection: 6 starts, 97-of-169, 873 passing yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs and 104 rushing yards, TD
23. QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have enough talent to fight for a playoff spot through three quarters of the season, but the wheels could fall off earlier if quarterback Sam Bradford goes down. The 30-year-old has played 16 games in two out of eight seasons, so it's likely Josh Rosen will see the field.
Wideout Larry Fitzgerald has recorded 100-plus receptions in each of the last three years. Running back David Johnson brings versatility as a ball-carrier and receiver, but it won't be enough to keep this team afloat in a fiercely competitive conference. Within the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams improved their roster over the offseason, and the San Francisco 49ers have a rising star in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Regardless of Bradford's health, the Cardinals should take a look at their future starting signal-caller when the team's playoff hopes slip away. At that point, rookie wideout Christian Kirk may have found some momentum in the offense next to Fitzgerald and Johnson.
Rosen has better assets around him than Allen, which is why he'll finish with a more productive season as a fill-in starter.
Projection: 5 starts, 99-of-162, 891 passing yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs
22. RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots
According to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, New England Patriots running back Sony Michel underwent a procedure that drained fluid from his knee in early August. He didn't play a single preseason game, and his status for Week 1 remains uncertain, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.
For Michel, it's a slow start in a crowded backfield. The unit includes James White, Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill. The rookie's inability to start the season healthy could delay his development.
New England utilized a running back-by-committee approach last season, which doesn't bode well for Michel's first-year impact. In Week 2 of the preseason, White looked sharp with quarterback Tom Brady under center, logging four carries for 31 yards along with six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.
Despite Michel's first-round status, White's familiarity with the offense over the last four seasons should keep him heavily involved, specifically in the short passing game. The rookie will likely share carries with Burkhead and Hill, putting a low ceiling on his production. Nonetheless, he'll have opportunities to close drives in the end zone.
Projection: 114 carries, 456 yards, 3 TDs
21. WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley had a productive outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason, hauling in three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. He'll fill the No. 3 spot in what could become a more efficient passing attack in offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's second year with the club.
The Alabama product will have one-on-one looks against defenders, as Julio Jones will demand most of the coverage. Nonetheless, quarterback Matt Ryan will have plenty of secondary receiving options in Mohamed Sanu, Austin Hooper, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
In 2017, Atlanta ranked eighth in passing yards, but Ryan only threw 20 touchdown passes. Ridley's ability to slip behind coverage and rack up yards after the catch should help him compensate for limited targets. Despite his smaller frame (6'1", 190 lbs), he's a threat to complete long TD receptions.
Projection: 37 catches, 481 yards, 4 TDs
20. DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport underwent surgery on his thumb and missed the first two exhibition games. He didn't turn heads during the preseason, but the coaching staff can use him in a limited role to optimize his production.
Effective pass-rushers don't have to play every down to make a significant impact. In 2017, Takkarist McKinley and Carl Lawson played less than 50 percent of their team's defensive snaps but flashed as two of the more impressive pass-rushers in last year's class.
The Saints could follow an approach similar to those of the Falcons and Bengals, using their rookie first-rounder in certain spots for added pocket pressure.
Despite the Saints' decision to trade an extra first-rounder to move up for Davenport at No. 14, the aggressive move shouldn't lead to force-feeding him snaps. With All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan coming off the edge on one side, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can rotate Alex Okafor and Davenport for maximum effect on the opposite side.
Projection: 19 tackles, 5 sacks
19. WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Christian Kirk put together a solid preseason and had a chance to lock down the No. 2 wide receiver spot, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, but the team listed Chad Williams ahead of him on the depth chart.
Even though the QB situation may not be stable, with the possibility Rosen sees action, the rookie second-rounder should see plenty of targets. The Cardinals released sixth-year veteran Brice Butler on Saturday. Williams didn't flash enough to suggest he's going to maintain the No. 2 spot or a major role in the passing game. J.J. Nelson has started just 13 games in three seasons with catch rates below 50 percent each year.
As a true freshman at Texas A&M, Kirk logged 80 receptions for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's shown the ability to pick up offensive schemes quickly and provide an immediate impact. Without another young, standout pass-catcher threatening his target volume, Kirk could emerge as one of the more productive wideouts in this class.
Projection: 43 catches, 504 yards, 4 TDs
18. RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb doesn't provide much in the passing game, but he can go downhill, push through the pile and pick up first downs as a runner. The Georgia product hit his stride in the three out of four exhibition games. He ran for 140 yards on 45 carries, making a strong case to split a large portion of early-down duties with Carlos Hyde.
The Cleveland Browns have a mobile starting quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, which forces linebackers to defend the scramble. The constant movement on the second level could open space for the rookie running back, especially after he breaks through the first tackle.
Chubb's ability to absorb contact allows him to accumulate an extra few yards. And Hyde hasn't been the most durable tailback. The 27-year-old played 16 games for the first time in his four-year career last season.
Chubb won't have a featured role in the backfield, and Duke Johnson Jr. will likely handle pass-catching duties. Nonetheless, 12-14 carries with goal-line touches will boost the rookie's production to the level of a decent No. 2 running back.
Projection: 152 carries, 619 yards, 6 TDs
17. QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
Head coach Hue Jackson should field a competitive offensive group.
The wide receiver unit has two high-quality assets in Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon, assuming the latter is back on the field for a full season. The backfield features a three-man committee, which includes Hyde, Chubb and Johnson. Tight end David Njoku flashed his potential during the preseason, logging six receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Nonetheless, an improved offense alone won't carry the Browns to the playoffs. If Cleveland doesn't have a realistic shot at the postseason going into the Week 11 bye, quarterback Baker Mayfield should see action.
The Oklahoma product put together a solid preseason. He suited up for all four contests, completing 35 of 61 passes for 501 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The scores came in the first game, but the rookie showed poise throughout the exhibition period.
Mayfield completed 68.5 percent of his passes in college and 57.4 percent through the preseason. He could put up solid numbers with the starting cast.
Projection: 6 starts, 127-of-198, 1,143 passing yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs
16. OG Will Hernandez, New York Giants
Offensive guard Will Hernandez can use his strong base to stay grounded in pass protection or show off his quickness to pull on run plays. The New York Giants don't have a downhill rusher, so we won't see the UTEP product maul defenders frequently. However, he's a quality addition for quarterback Eli Manning.
Manning isn't nimble, and he's going into his age-37 season. A solid interior pass protector will go a long way toward keeping the pocket clean and the signal-caller upright. As a result, the wide receiver routes can develop, allowing the Giants to take more shots downfield.
Hernandez will pair with left tackle Nate Solder to ward off pocket pressure on Manning's blind side. It shouldn't be a surprise if a majority of designed runs come behind the 6'2", 327-pound guard.
Projection: 16 starts
15. DE Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green continued to show off the pass-rushing skills he put on display through a 10-sack junior season at USC. Through four preseason outings, the rookie tallied three sacks.
During the offseason, the front office traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles and waived Cliff Avril with a failed physical designation because of a neck injury, which led to his retirement.
Dion Jordan finished last season on a strong note but dealt with a stress reaction in his shin during the offseason. Seattle activated Jordan off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, but Green's ability to bring down the passer comes at a time of need for the defense.
The former Trojan should see a lot of action early in the year.
Assuming Frank Clark stays healthy, he'll garner the most attention as a pass-rushing threat on the defensive line. Green could win his matchups on the other side to emerge as a reliable penetrator.
Projection: 28 tackles, 5 sacks
14. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick's versatility makes him an intriguing entry. Since his role could vary, it's difficult to project his production. However, we can expect the 2017 Chuck Bednarik Award winner (CFB's best defender) to take the field in a sizable role in the secondary. The front office didn't take him at No. 11 to leave him on the sideline.
During the preseason, Fitzpatrick made stops and showed off his coverage skills in the slot. Bobby McCain, who moved to the outside, has helped the Alabama product with his early development, per the Palm Beach Post's Jason Lieser.
Fitzpatrick adds a do-it-all wrinkle to the Dolphins defense. He logged 110 solo tackles, five sacks, nine interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns through three collegiate seasons.
Coordinator Matt Burke would likely prefer to see more takeaways, as the team only forced 15 turnovers last year. As a playmaker, Fitzpatrick could help the unit increase that number with his ball-tracking skills.
Projection: 40 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 PDs
13. WR Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints
Tre'Quan Smith turned heads in preseason action, accumulating 15 catches, 189 yards and a touchdown—and three of his receptions went for 20-plus yards.
Quarterback Drew Brees' consistency elevates Smith's rookie projection. Wideout Cameron Meredith didn't record a preseason reception until the final game. He's coming off a lost season because of a torn ACL, which may factor into his ability to bounce back into 2016 form. That's the year he led the Chicago Bears in yards (888).
Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is entering his age-33 campaign. He's a speedy deep threat who may lose a step in his 12th year.
As a third or fourth option in the passing attack, Smith could provide an immediate impact as another deep threat. The Central Florida product logged 19.8 yards per reception as a junior. Brees may find it easier to pick up yards in chunks through the air during the upcoming campaign.
Projection: 46 catches, 552 yards, 5 TDs
12. WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers
Through two weeks of the preseason, James Washington stole the show as one of the most impressive wide receivers in the class. He exited the third game with an abdominal injury and didn't suit up for the final contest. The Pittsburgh Steelers second-rounder hauled in seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns overall.
Nonetheless, the Oklahoma State product put enough eye-catching plays on film to suggest he's regular-season ready when healthy. Unlike Ridley in Atlanta, Washington will take the field with an offense that ranked in the top four in passing yards and touchdowns last year.
Don't expect a drop-off in production. We could see this unit reach another level under new play-caller Randy Fichtner, who may run more plays per game in an uptempo offense. Washington will likely see more targets than Tre'Quan Smith, giving him a slight edge in the rankings.
The Steelers have also hit on high-end talents at the position. Four-time All-Pro Antonio Brown came into the league as a sixth-round pick. JuJu Smith-Schuster led all rookie wideouts in receiving yards last year. Washington is third on the depth chart, but a 50-catch season sounds like a fair projection for him in a top-notch aerial attack.
Projection: 50 catches, 660 yards, 5 TDs
11. RB Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson checked several boxes during the exhibition period. He met his assignments in pass protection, caught the ball five times for 43 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry on 15 rush attempts.
The Lions acquired rookie first-round interior offensive lineman Frank Ragnow, running back LeGarrette Blount and Johnson to upgrade a ground attack that's struggled in recent seasons. The Auburn product should eventually lead the backfield as the featured ball-carrier ahead of the 31-year-old Blount.
Johnson only caught 24 passes as a junior, which was his single-season best. So it's a good sign to see the coaching staff test that part of his game. It gives quarterback Matthew Stafford another option in the short passing attack if Theo Riddick suffers an injury.
For Johnson to finish as one of the most productive rookies, the Lions will have to show commitment to the run, which—based on their offseason additions—they seem to be doing.
Projection: 179 carries, 751 yards, 8 TDs, 23 catches, 184 yards, TD
10. OT Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers didn't choose a flashy wide receiver in the first round of April's draft. Instead, they took offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey at No. 9 in a move to protect Garoppolo, who signed a five-year, $137 million deal during the offseason.
General manager John Lynch talked to Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone) about what he saw in McGlinchey and added some insight from Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt: "He's lanky, he's long-levered, all those things. One thing that J.J. Watt said to me on the field down there [in Houston] after they went against each other: 'Wow, this guy really surprised me, being a guy that's that tall and that long but he can still bend and the power that he has.'"
There's more to like about the 49ers first-rounder, who showed solid technique through the preseason for the most part. McGlinchey suited up for three contests, kept the pocket pressure to a minimum and didn't commit a penalty. Garoppolo looks to have maximum protection with Joe Staley on the blind side and the rookie on the other.
Projection: 16 starts
9. MLB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
Tremaine Edmunds earned praise from the team's top 2017 draft pick. Cornerback Tre'Davious White called him an alpha male on defense. If healthy, Edmunds will likely start all 16 games at middle linebacker, and his collegiate resume shows he's a capable pass-rusher.
Edmunds logged 10 sacks over the last two seasons at Virginia Tech. The Bills may need to activate that feature in his game this year. The team ranked 29th in sacks with 27 last season. If the defense fails to generate pressure up front, the former Hokie could become a factor in passing situations.
Head coach Sean McDermott helped develop Luke Kuechly into an All-Pro middle linebacker as a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. The play-caller's experience and results raise expectations for Edmunds' short-term outlook. At his best, he could lead the team in tackles this year.
Projection: 77 tackles, 3 sacks
8. OG Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder highlighted Quenton Nelson's quickness and propensity to play through the whistle at practice. The Notre Dame product could change the mentality of the offensive line. He's exactly what the Indianapolis Colts need in a division with the Jacksonville Jaguars' aggressive pass rush and the Texans' stout front seven.
Although he allowed some pressure during the preseason, the 6'5", 330-pounder didn't have any alarming mishaps during the summer.
In the recent past, the Colts have been criticized for poor protection around quarterback Andrew Luck. Nelson puts a stop to those concerns. ESPN.com's Mike Wells points out the rookie's held down a starting role since he's joined the team for spring practices.
Nelson would rank a little higher if the Colts boasted a proven commodity capable of running between the tackles. The rookie guard's power would benefit a reliable downhill ball-carrier.
Projection: 16 starts
7. ILB Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith's lengthy holdout and minor hamstring injury may have stunted his early growth, as he missed training camp and the exhibition period. However, he was the No. 8 pick, which likely means the coaching staff will do its best to make sure he's up to speed.
According to the Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane, general manager Ryan Pace isn't worried about Smith's offseason absence or his ability to pick up defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme: "He's a really good football player with a high football IQ that can get acclimated really quickly. I think we did the right thing, instead of rushing him in and having some long-term setback. I'm glad we handled it that way and I don't have any concerns about him adjusting to the defense."
Smith will line up alongside Danny Trevathan on the inside, with Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd on the edge. It's a stacked group that will allow the Georgia product to find his role without having to overcompensate. He logged 85 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs last year. His ability to track the ball and the quarterback will shine under Fangio.
Projection: 61 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 PDs
6. DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst fell to the fifth round, and the Oakland Raiders took a chance on him after teams stayed away because of his heart condition.
It's impossible to predict how long Hurst will play or if the ailment will affect his career down the line, but he's off to a solid start for the upcoming season. The Michigan product didn't have any health issues over the summer and logged 1.5 sacks during the preseason.
Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins logged 32 sacks from 2014 to 2017 under his former defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther, who holds the same position with the Raiders. The coach knows how to utilize an interior defender to disrupt the passing attack and stop the run.
Hurst could emerge as one of the Raiders' top pass-rushers. He finished with 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons with the Wolverines.
Projection: 32 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 FFs
5. EDGE Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos
As the top pass-rusher selected in April's draft, Bradley Chubb had all eyes on his preseason sack total, but he didn't explode in the category. Nonetheless, don't discount his ability corral signal-callers while playing opposite Von Miller.
The Broncos have a stout defensive line featuring Adam Gotsis, Domata Peko and Derek Wolfe, who's recorded 24.5 career sacks in six years. The talent up front should make Chubb's job easier as a pass-rusher.
Many will measure Chubb's impact primarily via sacks, but he showed the ability to sniff out the run and drop ball-carriers behind the line of scrimmage at North Carolina State. He logged 54.5 tackles for a loss from his sophomore to his senior season.
Denver's defense has ranked fourth or better in yards allowed over the last four campaigns. With a Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the opposite side, the rookie edge-rusher doesn't have too much on his plate. In addition, offensive lines can't focus on him with multiple playmakers across the front seven.
Projection: 34 tackles, 7 sacks, PD, 2 FFs
4. RB Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos
It's back-to-back Broncos. Third-rounder Royce Freeman made the most of his opportunities as a ball-carrier during the preseason. He logged 15 rush attempts for 84 yards and three touchdowns in three contests. The Broncos listed the Oregon product as the lead ball-carrier to open the season.
They have two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and quarterback Case Keenum is coming off his best season, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A productive aerial attack could open the running lanes for Freeman. His nose for the end zone also boosts his rookie projection.
After outperforming third-year running back Devontae Booker over the summer, Freeman could push for a 1,000-yard season in the featured role, hence his No. 4 ranking.
In 2017, running back C.J. Anderson ran for 1,007 yards without much of a threat in the passing game. Freeman could match or eclipse that number on the ground.
Projection: 232 carries, 1,020 yards, 9 TDs, 12 catches, 84 yards, TD
3. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Safety Derwin James grabbed everyone's attention when he snatched Brees' pass out of the air in preseason Week 3. He also made multiple run stops. The Florida State product finished his collegiate career with 186 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 26 collegiate games.
Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley could use James closer to the line of scrimmage to add a physical layer to the second level, but he can also position him in center field to minimize or thwart an aggressive aerial attack.
Even though cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp, the Chargers should have one of the league's top secondary groups. The quality and depth at defensive back will allow Bradley to experiment with James' versatility as a playmaker.
The rookie could lead the team in tackles, chip in with multiple sacks and haul in a few interceptions, which would put him in consideration for Defensive Rookie of the Year. As a starter capable of affecting the game on multiple levels, he's the best defender in the top 25.
Projection: 78 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 INTs, 8 PDs, 2 FFs
2. QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets
The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in late August, which paved the way for Sam Darnold to open the 2018 season as the starter. The USC product completed 29 of 45 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in preseason action, but it's more important to note his pocket poise.
Darnold didn't look rattled—even with the Washington Redskins bearing down on him in the second preseason contest. He'll experience ups and downs, but the talent on the perimeter and in the backfield should help his early development.
Wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse put together their best professional seasons with Josh McCown under center last year; both caught 60-plus passes. Quincy Enunwa, who recorded 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns two seasons ago, returns to action after missing the 2017 campaign with a neck injury. Running backs Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell are capable pass-catchers out of the backfield.
The Jets have confidence in Darnold to lead the huddle fresh out of college, and he's primed to produce more than the four other signal-callers picked in the first round of April's draft. New York's offensive line may raise concern, but the rookie's mobility will allow him to evade pressure and deliver strikes just as we saw in the preseason.
Projection: 16 starts, 318-of-512, 3,021 passing yards, 21 TDs, 14 INTs
1. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
In one carry, running back Saquon Barkley flashed his superstar potential. He took the first handoff 39 yards downfield against the Browns in the preseason opener. The Penn State standout suited up for one game, but it's all we needed to see before he suffered a hamstring strain during practice.
Barkley doesn't have to build a rapport with wide receivers like a quarterback does, so there's no need worry about his absence. The Giants made the right move to use caution with the No. 2 overall pick, who's set to lead the backfield in carries.
Running back Jonathan Stewart logged 10 rush attempts for minus-five yards in summer action. NJ.com's Matt Lombardo described him as a "plodding veteran running back trying to hang on" during practices. Wayne Gallman, a 2017 fourth-rounder, will likely split carries with Barkley, with the lion's share going to the rookie.
Barkley logged 102 catches for 1,195 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through three years at Penn State. He also returned two kicks for scores. His receiving and special teams skills may push his numbers close to Kamara's 1,901 all-purpose yards in 2017.
Barkley's versatility should elevate his touch volume, giving him a chance to lead the draft class in all-purpose yards. As a No. 1 ball-carrier, he's also in play to finish in the top 10 in rushing yards.
Projection: 256 carries, 1,152 yards, 7 TDs, 47 catches, 504 yards, 5 TDs, 14 kick returns, 315 yards, TD