US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Winners, Scores from Saturday's Singles Bracket

Second seed Roger Federer cruised into the fourth round of the 2018 U.S. Open on Saturday with a straight sets win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

The first set was a hard-fought and exciting affair which the Swiss star took 6-4. Federer then cruised through the second for the loss of just one game.

Kyrgios managed to refocus for the third set, but it was too late as Federer had clicked into top gear to set up a fourth round clash with John Millman.

The women's draw saw more seeds tumble out of the tournament. Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was the most high-profile casualty, as she was knocked out in three sets by Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.

Sixth seed Caroline Garcia's hopes are also over. She was beaten in a third set tie-break by Carla Suarez Navarro after two hours and 24 minutes.

Here's a look at the selected results from Saturday's early play.

Women's Singles Results

(14) Madison Keys bt. Aleksandra Krunic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

(13) Kiki Bertens bt. Marketa Vondrousova 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (1)

Lesia Tsurenko bt. Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-0

Carla Suarez Navarro bt. (6) Caroline Garcia 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

(29) Dominika Cibulkova bt. (4) Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

(20) Naomi Osaka bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-0

Men's Singles Results

John Millman bt. Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

(2) Roger Federer bt. (30) Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-1, 7-5

Saturday Recap

Federer underlined his class with a near flawless performance to end Kyrgios' US Open dreams on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Australian has already attracted controversy at Flushing Meadows after umpire Mohamed Lahyani left his chair to speak with the 23-year-old during his match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

There was more drama on Saturday, as he copied his opponent's service action at the start of the first set, as noted by tennis coach Daniel Vallverdu:

His actions appeared to have little effect on Federer in a competitive and engaging opening to the match. Both men were dominant on serve as they raced through the early games.

Federer saved four break points at 3-3 but otherwise offered his opponent few opportunities. The Swiss star then broke at 5-4 to clinch the opener.

The second set was completely dominated by Federer who raced into a 4-0 lead. Adam Zagoria at the New York Times shared the Australian's reaction:

Kygrios did manage to hold and make it 5-1, but he simply delayed the inevitable as Federer breezed through the second to take complete control of the match.

The third set was more competitive and was lit up at 3-3 by a piece of magic from the 37-year-old. Federer chased down what looked a winner from Kyrgios and then sent the ball around the net post to the disbelief of his opponent.

The US Open Tennis shared the moment:

Two costly errors from Kygios gave Federer the crucial break at 6-5. He then served the match out nervelessly to secure a deserved win.

Metro's George Bellshaw shared Federer's reaction after the match:

It was another impressive performance from Federer who is into the last 16 and remains on track to meet Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

The women's draw continues to throw up surprises with Kerber the latest big name to depart. The German got off to a strong start and broke three times to clinch the first set and move ahead.

However, Cibulkova hit back and dished out the same treatment in the second to level the match and force the decider.

Kerber, who won the U.S. Open in 2016, was broken twice in the third, as Cibulkova progressed to face Madison Keys in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Garcia was beaten in a marathon encounter with Suarez Navarro. The Spaniard is into the fourth round in New York for the fifth time in her career.

The two players swapped breaks of serve in the first set which looked to be headed for a tie-break. However, Garcia made the crucial breakthrough at 6-5 with a fine backhand crosscourt winner.

Suarez Navarro hit straight back by breaking in the first game of the second set. Garcia had no reply and could not force a single break point as the Spaniard levelled the match.

The deciding set was a tight affair with both players looking strong on serve. It was little surprise to see it progress to a tie-break with Suarez Navarro sealing victory with a backhand winner.