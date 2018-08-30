Roma Reportedly Offer Lorenzo Pellegrini Pay Rise, Manchester United Interested

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's interest in Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly triggered a new wage offer from the Giallorossi for the 22-year-old.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t Mark Taylor of the Daily Express), the Serie A club could offer the midfielder a pay rise after the Red Devils' persistent interest. United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has been monitoring the Italy international for a year, and could finally make a move for the player in January. Roma wish to retain the starlet, who is considered one of his country's brightest young talents.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.