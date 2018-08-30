Roma Reportedly Offer Lorenzo Pellegrini Pay Rise, Manchester United Interested

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Lorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma during the Italian Serie A match between AS Roma v Atalanta Bergamo at the Stadio Olimpico Rome on August 27, 2018 in Rome Italy (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's interest in Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly triggered a new wage offer from the Giallorossi for the 22-year-old. 

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t Mark Taylor of the Daily Express), the Serie A club could offer the midfielder a pay rise after the Red Devils' persistent interest. United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has been monitoring the Italy international for a year, and could finally make a move for the player in January. Roma wish to retain the starlet, who is considered one of his country's brightest young talents.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Picking Every UCL Group Winner

    AS Roma logo
    AS Roma

    Picking Every UCL Group Winner

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    FiveThirtyEight's Updated Champions League Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FiveThirtyEight's Updated Champions League Predictions

    FiveThirtyEight
    via FiveThirtyEight

    Updated Champions League Odds 💵

    AS Roma logo
    AS Roma

    Updated Champions League Odds 💵

    Oddschecker.com
    via Oddschecker.com

    Full Champions League Draw 👇

    AS Roma logo
    AS Roma

    Full Champions League Draw 👇

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report