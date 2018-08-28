Mets OF Jose Bautista Reportedly Traded to Phillies

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Jose Bautista is headed to his third National League East team of 2018.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the New York Mets traded Bautista to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. That comes one day after Philadelphia claimed the veteran outfielder off revocable waivers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.