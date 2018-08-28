Mets OF Jose Bautista Reportedly Traded to Phillies

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 18: Jose Bautista #11 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mets defeated the Phillies 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Jose Bautista is headed to his third National League East team of 2018.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the New York Mets traded Bautista to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. That comes one day after Philadelphia claimed the veteran outfielder off revocable waivers.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Wright to Continue Rehab Assignment in Vegas

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Wright to Continue Rehab Assignment in Vegas

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ohtani Joins Ultra-Rare Company in Win

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ohtani Joins Ultra-Rare Company in Win

    Curtis Zupke
    via latimes.com

    Phillies Won't Get to Face Hamels This Weekend

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies Won't Get to Face Hamels This Weekend

    Bob Brookover
    via http://www2.philly.com

    Phillies Will Probably Have to Be Good Enough as Is

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies Will Probably Have to Be Good Enough as Is

    Bob Ford
    via http://www2.philly.com