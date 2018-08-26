Hawaii Defeats South Korea 3-0 to Win 2018 LLWS World Championship

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Hawaii completed its perfect summer with a 3-0 victory over South Korea to win the 2018 Little League World Series.

Honolulu Little League entered the day with an 8-0 record while cruising through the West regional and United States championship. Sunday's victory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, over international champions South Seoul Little League helped the team secure the ultimate prize.

The squad became just the second U.S. team to win the LLWS in the last seven years, but its the third Hawaii representative to win it all since 2005.

Hawaii had been shutting teams down throughout this tournament, allowing runs in just one of four games in Williamsport. Starter Ka'olu Holt only gave up one run in 6.2 innings across three appearances.

He was somehow even better in this one, throwing a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed in six innings.

Michael Lananna of Baseball America was impressed by the young pitcher:

Hawaii finished the tournament only allowing three runs (two earned) in five games, not giving up a single run in the final 17 innings of action.

South Korea starter Yeong Hyeon Kim had been dominant throughout this tournament as well, but he wasn't quite as sharp Sunday. The pitcher had eight strikeouts but also allowed six hits and two walks, which contributed to his three earned runs in four innings.

Mana Lau Kong got the scoring started for the American team with a first-inning solo home run that was a big early boost to his team's confidence:

Honolulu LL loaded the bases in each of the next two innings, eventually getting two runs across the plate in the third on a wild pitch.

Between Holt's pitching and excellent defense all over the field, Hawaii kept South Korea off the scoreboard and closed out the win.

Both teams were outstanding throughout the summer and will bring plenty of accolades back to their hometowns. However, the squad from Honolulu ended the tournament on a high note while completing an unforgettable experience.

Note: All statistics courtesy of GameChanger.