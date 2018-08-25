US Open Tennis 2018: Schedule, Betting Odds, Draw and Preview

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The final tennis grand slam of the 2018 season opens with similar storylines to the other three major championships.

On the men's side, we're still waiting for the new generation of stars to close the door on the old guard, but Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic combined to win the last seven majors.

There's been more parity on the women's side recently, as seven players captured the last seven major titles, but Serena Williams appears to ready to re-establish her dominance at the top of the game.

The men's and women's draw set the stage for an intriguing first week that could lead into a second week chock full of must-see matchups.

Below is a look at what to expect over the next two weeks at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

US Open Schedule

The U.S. Open schedule features morning and night sessions beginning at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET from the start of the tournament August 27 until September 5.

The women's quarterfinals take place during a night session September 6, while the men's quarterfinals start at 4 p.m. ET September 7.

The women's singles final takes place September 8 at 4 p.m. ET, with the men's singles final coming the next day at the same time.

Odds (via OddsShark)

Men's Draw

Novak Djokovic (+250; Bet $100 to win $250)

Rafael Nadal (+350)

Roger Federer (+400)

Alexander Zverev (+800)

Andy Murray (+1,200)

Juan Martin del Potro (+1,200)

Marin Cilic (+1,800)

Nick Kyrgios (+2,000)

Grigor Dimitrov (+2,000)

Women's Draw

Serena Williams (+500)

Simona Halep (+700)

Angelique Kerber (+700)

Sloane Stephens (+1,000)

Garbine Muguruza (+1,200)

Caroline Wozniacki (+1,200)

Elina Svitolina (+1,200)

Karolina Pliskova (+1,400)

Petra Kvitova (+1,400)

Madison Keys (+1,400)

Preview

Men's Singles

Nadal, Federer and Djokovic are once again at the forefront of the men's singles draw.

Nadal faces an easier route to the final, with Juan Martin Del Potro and Grigor Dimitrov being his top challengers to advance to the championship match.

The lefthander faces a potentially difficult first-round clash with fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, who has slipped down the rankings of late. Although Ferrer's ranking isn't as high as it used to be, he still has the potential to test his countryman.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Djokovic and Federer will be on a collision course for the quarterfinals, as they were drawn in the seventh and eighth sections of the bracket.

With two of the three favorites clustered together, Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev have a chance to surge into the semifinals from the top part of the bottom bracket.

John Isner and Jack Sock are the two seeded Americans in the field, while 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe could make some noise against No. 29 seed Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Andy Murray is also worth keeping an eye on, as he lurks in Del Potro's part of the bracket along with Fernando Verdasco and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Until one of the rising stars proves they are able to consistently challenge Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, the big three must be the championship picks.

While it may feel like more of the same to some, a clash between Nadal and either Djokovic or Federer would be yet another must-watch spectacle on the sport's top stage.

Women's Singles

All eyes are on the top section of the women's singles bracket where Simona Halep and the Williams sisters reside.

Serena Williams is somehow the lowest ranked member of the trio as the No. 17 seed, which makes little sense given her career success, even if she missed a year on maternity leave.

Before the 23-time Grand Slam champion gets to the top-seeded Halep, she'll have to get through her sister Venus in the third round.

A Williams sisters match in the third round would be the most popular match during the first week of the tournament.

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Defending champion Sloane Stephens resides in the top half of the bracket, as does two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza.

That means one of Halep, Williams, Williams, Stephens, Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova or Elina Svitolina can make it to the final.

Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova are among the stars in the bottom half of the draw.

Although it would be wonderful to see as many high-profile names as possible left in the women's draw during the second week of the tournament, recent major results suggest that won't be the case.

At Wimbledon, none of the top 10 seeds reached the quarterfinals, while three top 10 seeds advanced to the final eight at Roland Garros.

While every major feels like Serena Williams' to lose, the women's draw boasts a deep roster of contenders, who are all capable of making a run to the championship match if they avoid upsets.

Williams is the obvious pick until we're proven wrong, but don't count out Halep, Kvitova or Wozniacki, while a first-time winner like Svitolina or Pliskova could emerge as well.

