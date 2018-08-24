Serena Williams Can't Wear Catsuit Due to Rule Changes at 2019 French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Serena Williams of the United States hits a forehand to Julia Goerges of Germany in the third round of the women's singles during the French Open at Roland Garros on June 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Frey/Getty Images)
When Serena Williams takes the court at Roland Garros in 2019, she will have to do so wearing something other than the black catsuit she wore at this year's tournament.

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli recently revealed to Tennis Magazine (h/t the Associated Press, via ESPN.com) that there will be a dress code at the French Open moving forward because "I think that sometimes we've gone too far."

He continued: "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place."

Back in May, Williams called her outfit "functional," highlighting the benefits of improved circulation, and said it made her feel like a superhero:

Now, the 36-year-old tennis legend will be forced to put her superpowers on display without her self-proclaimed superhero outfit.

Roland Garros would not be the first tournament to implement a dress code, of course. The All-England Club in Wimbledon requires players to wear all-white outfits, but Giudicelli made it clear the French Open's rules would not be as strict.

Williams has 23 career singles major titles, including three at the French Open. She withdrew from the tournament before her fourth-round match in the 2018 French Open due to a pectoral injury, and her last championship at the tournament came in 2015. 

