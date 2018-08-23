Baker Mayfield, Browns Beat Eagles 5-0 After Tyrod Taylor Injury Scare

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 5-0 in preseason action Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Tyrod Taylor—who suffered an injury scare in the first quarter before returning—started and completed 11 of 16 passes for 65 yards in the regular-season dress rehearsal. Baker Mayfield took over for Taylor at the start of the second half and went 8-of-12 for 76 yards and one interception before he was benched for Drew Stanton.

The Eagles, led by Nick Foles, watched their offense sputter for the second straight game as a slew of first-team skill position players sat with two weeks remaining until their regular-season opener.

Baker Mayfield Showcases Dual-Threat Prowess

Thursday wasn't Baker Mayfield's most impressive preseason performance by a long shot, but he still put plenty of encouraging plays on tape.

Specifically, Mayfield showed two things: wicked arm strength and the kind of mobility that will allow him to extend plays and improvise just like he did at Oklahoma.

On the passing front, it was hard not to come away impressed with his poise and decisiveness. On a 3rd-and-9 late in the first quarter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner used a clean pocket to his advantage and fired a strike to Rashard Higgins:

Mayfield's powerful arm was on display again at the start of the fourth quarter when he ripped a ball up the seam to C.J. Board:

When he wasn't dropping dimes, Mayfield found ways to shake defenders behind the line of scrimmage and buy time to create more positive gains:

"I think he has a Romo-like quality," Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman said, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota. "I think Tony was that way. He wasn't the most athletic looking guy. He didn't run particularly well. But he had an ability to make people miss and make plays."

Nick Foles' Struggles Highlight Need for Healthy Carson Wentz

It hasn't been a banner preseason for Nick Foles and the Eagles first-team offense.

Following a sloppy effort in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, the Super Bowl 52 MVP came out flat and completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions.

Foles also fumbled twice, while his other drive at the helm resulted in a safety.

Of course, context is important here.

Tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Mike Wallace were the Eagles' only key skill position players active Thursday evening, and the absence of left tackle Jason Peters meant the pocket was constantly collapsing around Foles.

Still, Foles' play hasn't been encouraging—and head coach Doug Pederson knows it.

Appearing on the Fox broadcast, Erin Andrews said Pederson told her Foles' first-half showing was "very disappointing."

Foles can flip the switch in an instant, as recent history has shown, but at this rate the Eagles have to be hoping Carson Wentz and his rehabilitated left knee will be ready to roll Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Alert: Carlos Hyde Cements Status as Fantasy Sleeper

Carlos Hyde has flown under the fantasy radar all preseason long given the Browns' crowded backfield rotation, which includes rookie Nick Chubb and pass-catching specialist Duke Johnson.

But based on what we saw last week against the Buffalo Bills (nine carries, 64 yards, 1 TD) and Thursday night (seven carries, 45 yards) versus the defending champions, Hyde is a sought-after talent who can be drafted at cost with the start of the regular season approaching.

To wit: According to Fantasy Pros, Hyde is currently being drafted as RB32 and owns an overall average draft position of 73—good for the seventh round in 12-team formats.

Backs being drafted ahead of him include Ronald Jones II, Marshawn Lynch, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson and Tevin Coleman.

And sure, Hyde isn't going to be a three-down workhorse. Realistically, he's an early-down pulverizer between the tackles who projects as Cleveland's best bet around the goal line.

Given his ADP, though, it's hard not to like what Hyde—who has one of the NFL's better interior blocking combinations at his disposal—can offer as a flex option who could parlay early-season success into sell-high status for savvy owners.

What's Next?

Preseason finales on Aug. 30.

The Eagles will host the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field, while the Browns are scheduled to travel to the Motor City for a meeting with the Detroit Lions.