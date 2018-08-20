NFL Rumors: Former Eagles 1st-Round Pick Marcus Smith Considering Retirement

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Marcus Smith is considering retiring from the NFL at just 26 years old, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The player was released by the Seahawks last week and is reportedly "not fully committed to playing in 2018."

Smith was a first-round pick by the Eagles in 2014.

While he spent three years with the Eagles, he had a limited impact before being released in 2017. He appeared in 37 games, none as a starter, totaling just four sacks in that span.

The Louisville product earned a second chance with the Seahawks, playing 14 games and totaling 2.5 sacks in 2017. This was enough to re-sign with the team on another one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.

However, a family issue caused Smith to miss practice early last week, and the off-field problems led to his release.

"Really, there was some personal reasons that came into it," head coach Pete Carroll said Friday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. "He's been a great kid in the program and all. All things considered—this is as far as I'm going with it—it was the right thing to do. He understood and agreed with it."

If he does retire, he will finish his career with 38 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in 43 games.