Oscar Robertson NBA Championship Ring Reaches over $75k at Auction

Oscar Robertson's 1971 NBA championship ring fetched $75,948 at auction Friday night.

The bidding, which opened at $20,000 on July 15, escalated steadily over the last month and skyrocketed this week.

After the high bid Wednesday settled at $51,874, a pair of submissions Thursday pushed the price north of $60,000 before the lot closed Friday.

According to Lelands Auction House, the ring—which includes a diamond surrounded by the inscription "NBA World Champions"— was one of 51 pieces included in The Oscar Robertson Collection.

Other items included Robertson's Naismith's Basketball Hall of Fame ring, game-worn jerseys and All-Star Game rings.

Robertson, who is one of two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1970-71 title alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

