Oscar Robertson NBA Championship Ring Reaches over $75k at Auction

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

Oscar
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Oscar Robertson's 1971 NBA championship ring fetched $75,948 at auction Friday night. 

The bidding, which opened at $20,000 on July 15, escalated steadily over the last month and skyrocketed this week. 

After the high bid Wednesday settled at $51,874, a pair of submissions Thursday pushed the price north of $60,000 before the lot closed Friday. 

According to Lelands Auction House, the ring—which includes a diamond surrounded by the inscription "NBA World Champions" was one of 51 pieces included in The Oscar Robertson Collection. 

Other items included Robertson's Naismith's Basketball Hall of Fame ring, game-worn jerseys and All-Star Game rings. 

Robertson, who is one of two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1970-71 title alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

Related

    Don't Sleep on These NBA Teams 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Don't Sleep on These NBA Teams 👀

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Caught Off Guard by LeBron's Trash Talk in Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Caught Off Guard by LeBron's Trash Talk in Finals

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Make Their Playoff Debuts Next Season?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Will Make Their Playoff Debuts Next Season?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Advanced Analytics All-Stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Advanced Analytics All-Stars

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report