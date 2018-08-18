NFL Preseason Roundup: Josh Allen Looks More Like Treasure Than 'Trash'

0 of 10

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Given that the five quarterbacks selected in Round 1 of the 2018 draft have been one of the most dominant NFL storylines this summer, it's hardly a surprise that the spotlight was again on first-year passers with three of them in action Friday.

Quarterbacks are such glory hogs.

The biggest show was in Cleveland, where two of the top seven picks in the draft squared off. For Baker Mayfield of the Browns, it was a chance to build on an excellent debut. For Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, it was an opportunity to rebound from an up-and-down first outing and silence (at least temporarily) the cacophony of doubters around the league—some of whom got pretty loud in recent days.

One of those young quarterbacks accomplished his goal. The other not so much. And given the night's developments, one of them moved a big step closer to becoming his team's Week 1 starter at the NFL's most important position.

There were plenty of other happenings around the league Friday, but the shores of Lake Erie are where this roundup gets rolling—with a dose of revenge, Wyoming-style.