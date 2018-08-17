NFL Preseason Roundup: Sam Darnold Looks Like a Vet in First Start

0 of 8

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The second week of NFL preseason games is a bit better in every way. The starters play a little longer. The competition ramps up a little more. And the league, as a whole, is a little closer to the start of the regular season—which means a tad more is on the line.

Three games took place Thursday and featured plenty to be decided beyond a meaningless final score.

The New York Jets are still trying to figure out who their starting quarterback is. At the same time, the Jets' opponent, the Washington Redskins, needs to figure out how it can replace Derrius Guice after the running back suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In Green Bay, the Packers hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who will emerge among Green Bay's young wide receivers? On the other hand, the Steelers still have questions throughout their defense.

Also, a Super Bowl LII rematch might not be as sexy during the preseason, but a Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots tilt is good anytime.

Some personnel questions may have been answered, while others linger into next week's slate. Either way, plenty occurred—on and off the field—at the onset of more preseason action.