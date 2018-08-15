Ex-NFL Star Willie Colon Provides Advice on How to Respond to Donald Trump

Ex-NFL Star Willie Colon Provides Advice on How to Respond to Donald TrumpAugust 15, 2018
Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon condemned President Donald Trump's alleged use of a racial slur.
"Nobody should use the N-word," Colon said in an interview with TMZ Sports.
Colon added the story "shows you how unqualified he is for the position." Echoing a refrain from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Colon also said Trump's critics shouldn't sink to his level, telling TMZ, "When they go low, we go high."
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who served on Trump's staff in the White House, rose to fame while on the first season of Trump's reality show, The Apprentice. Manigault Newman alleged that, during filming for the show, Trump used the N-word on multiple occasions.
Trump denied the allegation on Twitter:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying....
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
....such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News!
When asked about the story during a press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders referred to Trump's tweets and added she can't personally guarantee Trump has never used the racial slur.
Seahawks Replacing Beast Mode with a Lamborghini