Ex-NFL Star Willie Colon Provides Advice on How to Respond to Donald Trump

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon condemned President Donald Trump's alleged use of a racial slur.

"Nobody should use the N-word," Colon said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Colon added the story "shows you how unqualified he is for the position." Echoing a refrain from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Colon also said Trump's critics shouldn't sink to his level, telling TMZ, "When they go low, we go high."

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who served on Trump's staff in the White House, rose to fame while on the first season of Trump's reality show, The Apprentice. Manigault Newman alleged that, during filming for the show, Trump used the N-word on multiple occasions.

Trump denied the allegation on Twitter:

When asked about the story during a press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders referred to Trump's tweets and added she can't personally guarantee Trump has never used the racial slur.