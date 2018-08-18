Fantasy Football 2018: Dynasty Draft Rankings, Keeper Advice and Team Names

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

There is a certain commitment that comes with an NFL dynasty draft.

One does not simply select a quarterback or running back for one year with no long-term plan in mind. A dynasty draft demands forethought and loyalty.

It requires the drafter to select players they feel comfortable and confident enough about to carry over for years to come. It also provides a greater sense of ownership and thrusts the drafter into the role of a hypothetical general manager.

With the fantasy season upon us and the significance of every pick enhanced, these are the players at each position you should be targeting to ensure the overall quality of your team for the seasons ahead.

Dynasty Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz , Philadelphia Eagles Russel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams Jimmy Garappolo , San Francisco 49ers Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings DeShaun Watson, Houston Texans Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders Mitchell Trubisky , Chicago Bears Patrick Mahomes , Kansas City Chiefs

A number of these quarterbacks are based on potential and youth. Who can you expect to be in the league, playing at a high level, for years to come. Yes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers are all elite-level quarterbacks who could be counted on in the short-term until a younger quarterback becomes available, but there are so many great young QBs in today's game that deserve your attention now.

An injury may have robbed him of the remainder of his season in 2017, but Wentz was far and away the best quarterback in football. Barring any sort of setback caused by the injury, or any slump by the Eagles offense, Wentz is the type of player who will guide your dynasty team to championships.

Plural.

Even only playing 13 games in 2017, Wentz threw for 33 TDs, one more than league MVP Brady did in all 16 games. If he can replicate his season from a year ago and earn more than the 281.74 points he scored, according to NFL.com, this is an easy decision.

The real dark horse here is Derek Carr, whose relationship with new coach John Gruden could do tremendous things for both him and the offense. It was in 2002 that Gruden took Rich Gannon and made him a league MVP thanks to a dynamic offense. Do not be surprised if lightning strikes twice.

Dynasty Running Backs

Todd Gurley , Los Angeles Rams Alvin Kamara , New Orleans Saints Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Leonard Fournette , Jacksonville Jaguars Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Joe Mixon , Cincinnati Bengals David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals Christian McCaffrey , Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

None of the names at the top of the list are real surprises. Gurley was an MVP candidate a year ago, with his ability to catch and run the ball appealing to fantasy owners. Kamara stunned fans with a breakout rookie year that has some pegging the New Orleans Saints as a Super Bowl favorite, thanks in large part to his versatility as a runner.

It is Barkley, though, who looks every bit the generational player.

A standout at Penn State, he has the opportunity to completely turn around the fortunes of the New York Giants and even lead all running backs in fantasy points if the team utilizes him to his strengths. Like Gurley, he can run the ball and catch it, but he also has an ability to evade tackles and rack up yardage like few can.

Potential can be dangerous, though, so even with the upside being what it is, proceed with caution or risk ruining your dynasty team for the foreseeable future.

Dynasty Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Stefon Diggs , Minnesota Vikings DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans Will Fuller, Houston Texans Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams Nelson Agholor , Philadelphia Eagles

Julio Jones and Antonio Brown may be the two best wide receivers in football right now, but as age and wear and tear take their toll, the likelihood that they are playing at such a high level for the duration of your dynasty team is doubtful. If you opt to select them with a high pick, make sure you have a few younger wideouts behind them.

Corey Davis, a fifth-overall draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017, has impressed at training camp by improving his timing with quarterback Marcus Mariota and hauling in balls that may have been uncatchable to lesser receivers, according to Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

The Titans have been one trustworthy and consistent wideout from getting more daring with their passing attack. Mariota gaining trust in Davis should open up the passing game a bit and help the high draft pick realize some of his potential in the upcoming season.

And more importantly, he'll help carry your dynasty team to victory.

Juju Smith-Schuster is another strong option later as he tends to get looks from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when Brown is covered.

Dynasty Tight Ends

Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs Zach Ertz , Philadelphia Eagles Evan Engram, New York Giants David Njoku , Cleveland Browns Trey Burton, Chicago Bears George Kittle , San Francisco 49ers Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens Eric Ebron , Indianapolis Colts Dallas Goedert , Philadelphia Eagles

A young, inexperienced quarterback like Patrick Mahomes will find a safety blanket in an all-world player like Travis Kelce, making him a fantasy drafter's best friend. Kelce has already been the centerpiece of the Chiefs offense for quite some time, and he was a favorite target of former quarterback Alex Smith.

Though Mahomes will have others to get the ball to, such as Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt, Kelce's ability to stretch the field and catch the deep ball from the strong-armed Mahomes will help him rack up yards and touchdowns.

Like Kelce, Zach Ertz became a favorite target of both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Regardless of which QB starts opening night, look for 86 to be on the receiving end of plays with the potential to break big for the Eagles dynamic offense.

Do not sleep on Eric Ebron, who may have disappointed in Detroit but now arrives in Indianapolis, where Andrew Luck has made solid fantasy options of tight ends throughout his career.

